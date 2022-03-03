NEW DETAILS: Dayton armed robbery suspect arrested, charged

Mar. 3—The suspect who robbed a Dayton business at gunpoint last week at the Magic Hamper Laundromat has been arrested, Dayton police announced Wednesday.

Bradley Reagan, 28, of Dayton was charged with robbery Wednesday in Dayton Municipal Court.

He is accused of robbing a clerk at gunpoint at 3:35 p.m. Feb. 24 at the coin operated laundry at 219 Wyoming St.

The suspect demanded the clerk open the cash register, stole all the money it contained and then smashed the clerk's cellphone on the floor before leaving, according to an affidavit.

The Dayton Police Department asked for the public's help to identify the suspect and posted images of him on social media. The investigation and tips from the public led police to Reagan, the court document stated.