NEW DETAILS: Dayton man arraigned on sex charges involving teen girl

Mar. 25—A 28-year-old Dayton man is accused of having a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old girl, and for messaging her for sex as recently as Monday.

Gerald Pendergrass III was arraigned Friday in Dayton Municipal Court for unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, importuning, two counts of disseminating mater harmful to juveniles and two misdemeanor counts of disseminating to juveniles.

He was arrested Thursday morning at the intersection of Almond Avenue and Greenleaf Drive by the U.S. Marshal's Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team with assistance from the Dayton Police Department, according to a release issued Friday from the Marshals.

Pendergrass allegedly engaged in sexual conduct with the girl between May 1 and Aug. 9, 2021, in the 100 block of Almond Avenue, according to an affidavit.

He sent multiple videos and images to the girl between Dec. 4, 2021, and Jan. 7 that showed sexual acts and genitalia, the affidavit stated.

Investigators also obtained Instagram messages sent between March 10 and Monday, in which Pendergrass allegedly solicited the girl for sexual activity, according to the court document.

Pendergrass is held on a $5,000 bond in the Montgomery County Jail. He is next scheduled to appear in court April 1 for a preliminary hearing to determine whether the case should be bound over to a county grand jury.