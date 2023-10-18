NEW DETAILS: Dayton postal carrier robberies prompt up to $150K reward

Oct. 18—A reward of up to $150,000 is being offered by the U.S. Postal Service for the armed robbery of a Dayton postal carrier Oct. 14.

The letter carrier's arrow key was stolen near 4641 Merrick Drive, according to Nicole Lutz of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

The reward is for information leading to the arrests and convictions of suspects, the USPS said.

The armed robbery is among dozens of postal service thefts in the Dayton area in recent years. Arrow keys, which open post office mailboxes, have been taken several times, officials have said.

The first suspect is about 5′10″, 150 pounds, wearing black and gold pants, in their late teens or early 20s, the USIPS said. The second suspect is described as approximately 5′8″, 140 pounds, wearing all black, and also in their late teens or early 20s.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Postal authorities urge no action is to be taken to apprehend the suspects. Instead, they are asking those who have any information about the crime to contact the postal inspection service at 937-227-1222.

All information will be kept confidential, officials said.

In October 2022, the USPS also offered up to $50,000 for information that will help them solve armed robberies of letter carriers last month in Dayton and in Trotwood.

They took place on Sept. 22. Two mail carriers say they were approached and told to hand over their key.

The first armed robbery of a postal worker for which the reward was offered took place in the 2900 block of Melbourne Avenue in Dayton and the second took place in the 400 block of Malden Avenue in Trotwood.

The September 2022 robberies were the latest incidents in what's been a rash of mail-related crime dating back about a year. Items had been stolen from at least seven different post office mailboxes in Beavercreek, Dayton, Kettering and the Centerville/Washington Twp. area. In Kettering and Riverside, nearly $75,000 in stolen checks later were cashed by parties they were not issued to, police said.

Records obtained by the Dayton Daily News show the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is aware of more than 40 cases related to mail thefts this year with the majority taking place at the exterior drop box on Paragon Road Post Office.