Details of deadly Berwick shooting remain hazy

May 16—More than three days after a shooting in Berwick left one man dead and another wounded, police continue to be tight-lipped about the incident.

Christopher Utt, 25, remains in serious condition following surgery at Massachusetts General Hospital after suffering a gunshot wound at his home on School Street shortly after 9 a.m. on Saturday morning, according to Maine State Police spokesperson Shannon Moss.

Edward Badeau, 41, was also shot and died of his wounds at Wentworth-Douglas Hospital in Dover, New Hampshire.

Police have ruled Badeau's death a homicide but have refused to answer key questions about the shooting, including who fired the weapon or weapons and whether a third person was involved.

Moss said investigators have not yet been able to speak with Utt because of the seriousness of his injuries.

Two neighbors, who did not want to give their names, said they heard two gunshots in quick succession at Utt's home Saturday morning. Within 10 minutes, they said, fleets of emergency vehicles descended on Utt's home.

They described Utt, who grows cannabis under the business Hummingbird Family Farm, as polite and reserved.

"Super quiet," one neighbor said. "I never had any trouble with him."

The neighbors thought Utt lived alone until Sunday when a man who said he lived at the home stopped and asked to use their phone. He told them he had been locked out of Utt's house and that he needed to get his things and move out.

Police are still investigating the shooting, Moss said.