Details into deadly Marathon gas station shooting involving ice cream truck revealed

A convenience store parking lot crash escalated from talks about damage to a man fatally shot, according to court documents.

The chain of events began about 11 p.m. Thursday when the driver of an ice cream truck struck a parked Chevrolet Camaro in the parking lot of the Marathon Gas at the intersection of East 38th Street and Mitthoefer Road.

The driver of the Camaro walked out of the store soon after the crash and pointed at the damage to his car, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police investigators said in court documents.

Downloaded surveillance video from the gas station showed the drivers "exchange words" several times, police said.

As both men talked about the crash, the ice cream truck driver pulled a gun out of his pants and began to wave it around, using the gun to point at the damage before placing it back into his pants.

During another "exchange of words" the man again pulls the firearm out and waves it a second time.

He then steps back, raises the firearm and shoots the Camaro driver three times. He falls down and the shooter walks closer and "shoots at him on the ground two more times," investigators said in court documents.

The shooter fled in the ice cream truck before police arrive. The Camaro driver was pronounced dead in the store parking lot by medics.

About an hour after the shooting Darius Butts arrived at the store and walked into the crime scene yelling, 'I shot him,' police said in court documents.

Butts, 41, was arrested in connection with the shooting. He is facing a murder charge. Once arrested, police say Butts was too intoxicated and angry to give a complete statement.

Anyone with information about this event should contact Detective Gary Toms at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email at Gary.Toms@Indy.Gov.

People can also submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or TIPS. People can also download the P3tips mobile app to submit a tip, or go to www.CrimeTips.org.

