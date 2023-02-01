New details in death of Bronx 16-year-old who’d fought with stepfather

The Bronx teen who died after a faceoff with his stepfather pulled a knife on the man during the fracas, police said Wednesday.

Corde Scott, 15, was unconscious when he was rushed from his family’s apartment on Doris St. near Lyon Ave. in Westchester Square to Jacobi Medical Center on Jan. 23, according to cops.

He had suffered trauma and bruising to his neck and doctors could not save him.

After Corde’s death, the doctor who pronounced him dead called the police, who took his 28-year-old stepfather into custody.

Cops questioned the man at the hospital, but he was not immediately charged.

The next day, he was questioned again at the 45th Precinct stationhouse and released.

On Friday, the city medical examiner determined Corde’s death was a homicide due to “asphyxia, including compression of neck,” a spokesperson said.

The stepfather has still not been charged and the Bronx district attorney’s office is still determining if it will prosecute the man.

The stepdad told police he and Corde got into a fight after he picked him up from school, where he had been getting into trouble and acting out, cop sources said Wednesday.

The two argued on the way home and continued when they arrived at the apartment, they added.

The disagreement became physical, and the stepfather told police he restrained Corde.

At some point during the chaos, the teen pulled a knife on the man, Chief of Detectives James Essig said in a Wednesday news conference.

The stepdad was released from prison last month, Corde’s grandfather said in an interview with the Daily News last week.

The stepdad received a five-year sentence for an August 2018 shooting in which he initially faced attempted-murder charges, court records show. He ultimately pleaded guilty to assault.

“I haven’t slept yet,” grandfather Winston Scott said. “I look in the mirror, and there’s no white in my eyes. Just black and red. He was a good boy.”