New details in death of man ‘eaten alive’ by insects at Georgia jail released by family

A new autopsy’s findings confirm the cause of death for the man who was “eaten alive” by bed bugs and insects at a Georgia jail cell, according to his family’s attorneys.

The body of Lashawn Thompson, 35, was found “riddled with bites” in a filthy cell in Fulton County Jail’s psychiatric wing on Sept. 13, 2022, McClatchy News previously reported. His death came three months after he was detained in the psychiatric wing due to mental health issues, according to family attorney Michael D. Harper.

An initial autopsy conducted by the Fulton County Medical Examiner listed Thompson’s cause of death as “undetermined” but made several observations, including that his body was severely infested with small insects.

Now, a second, independent autopsy report has listed Thompson’s cause of death as complications due to severe neglect with untreated decompensated schizophrenia as a contributing cause, Harper, civil rights attorney Ben Crump and Thompson’s family announced at a May 22 news conference posted on Instagram.

It also declares the manner of death as “homicide,” with dehydration, malnutrition and severe body insect infestation listed as other significant conditions, according to the report provided to McClatchy News.

Thompson was “neglected to death,” the report says.

Attorney Ben Crump, attorney Michael Harper and the family of Lashawn Thompson announce findings of independent autopsy.

The independent autopsy was conducted by Dr. Roger A. Mitchell, a board certified forensic pathologist and the chair of Howard University College of Medicine’s Department of Pathology. It was paid for by NFL free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who is also a civil rights activist, according to Crump.

McClatchy News contacted the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office for comment on May 22 and didn’t immediately receive a response.

In response to Thompson’s death, Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat asked for, and received, the resignations of the jail’s chief jailer and assistant chief jailers, in April, according to an April 17 news release.

After an internal investigation into Thompson’s death is completed, Labat will ask the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to determine if any criminal charges are warranted, McClatchy News previously reported.

Story continues

Autopsy shows how Thompson deteriorated in jail

While in jail, Thompson deteriorated over time and became dehydrated, malnourished, lost 32 pounds and his heart began to beat irregularly, according to the independent autopsy report.

These factors, as well as severe neglect complicated by decompensated schizophrenia, “led to a fatal cardiac arrhythmia,” the report says.

Decompensation refers to when one’s mental health condition significantly declines, according to the Disability Benefits Center.

The report also details how severe neglect was evident from Thompson’s dirty jail cell, his poor grooming — including how Thompson had matted hair and dirt covering his hands and feet — the infestation of insects, dehydration and weight loss.

Lashawn Thompson’s jail cell, according to his family.

Insects were found on the head of his hair, face, his nose, mouth, chest, pubic area, arms and legs, according to the report.

In the Fulton County Medical Examiner Dr. Michael M. Heninger’s autopsy report released Jan. 12., he noted that Thompson had an “extremely severe infestation of insects consistent with lice.”

Mitchell’s independent autopsy concluded that lice likely infested Thompson’s body for more than 28 days.

He wrote lice live for about 24 to 28 days and “cannot live without blood,” the report says.

In determining Thompson’s manner of death as “homicide,” Mitchell based this on how “care was withheld from (him),” the report says.

“It is unfathomable that no one working in this facility lifted a finger to help Lashawn as he slowly died for three months on their watch,” Crump said in a statement. “Their inaction, cruelty, and inhumanity killed him.”

Thompson’s family is calling for changes to be made, such as the closure and replacement of the jail with a new facility, Harper said at an April 13 conference.

22-year-old collapses leaving court, found dead next day in jail cell, CA lawsuit says

Woman neglected in jail went blind, begged for water before dying in Texas, lawsuit says

Man dies after losing 45 pounds in jail over 20 days, lawsuit says. He ‘needed help’