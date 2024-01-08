New Details on the Defendant Who ‘Supermanned’ Over the Judge’s Bench

Welp...the court is trying once again to sentence Deobra Redden, a Nevada defendant who hurled himself over the judge’s bench after being denied probation last week.

Redden, 30, was facing sentencing for attempted battery with substantial bodily harm last week, per court records. In video footage of the hearing, he begged Clark County District Court Judge Mary Kay Holthus for mercy, insisting he didn’t deserve to return to prison, per 8 News Now.

It comes after he admitted he tried to kill Judge Holthus because he was having a ‘bad day’, according to court documents viewed by KLAS. Redden will not have any interactions with other inmates and will eat alone inside his cell with extremely limited outside time while in solitary confinement. He told correction officers ‘Judge has it out for me,’ after he was detained following the outburst, court documents state. The felon allegedly added: ‘Judge is evil,’ before he apologized to the officers. ‘I’m sorry you guys had to see that,’ he said before reportedly asking another officer if what he did was wrong. He allegedly spat in a corrections officer’s face while still inside the courthouse following the incident.

Redden is due back in court Monday after refusing to go back in front of another judge immediately following the incident, the report says. He is to be sentenced on the original felony for which he was initially in court. However, court records show he faces an additional 13 counts in connection to the incident, including battery on a protected person, disregard for safety of persons and coercion with force.

This story will be updated following the sentencing.

