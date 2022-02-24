NEW DETAILS: Deputy hit by car ID'd; suspect shot twice in arm

Feb. 23—A Montgomery County Sheriff's deputy hit by a car Tuesday night while attempting to stop a reported stolen car in Harrison Twp. has been released from Miami Valley Hospital.

Sheriff Rob Streck said that deputy Michael Profitt was hit with enough force that his radio was lodged in the sedan's windshield.

Profitt, 25, did not break any bones but suffered multiple lacerations, abrasions and road rash when he was struck. He was hired as a corrections officer in 2015 and promoted to deputy in July 2017, Streck said during a Wednesday afternoon press briefing.

The deputy shot at the suspect, a woman from the Columbus area, and hit her twice in the arm, Streck said Wednesday. She was taken to Kettering Health Dayton. Her injuries are not life-threatening and she "will be released in the very near future" from the hospital, he said. Her name was not released because charges have not yet been filed.

The incident started around 8 p.m. after deputies were called to North Dixie Drive and Stop 8 Road on a report of a stolen vehicle, Streck said. Once locating the vehicle, deputies initiated a traffic stop.

During the stop, one of the deputies walked toward the suspect and she struck him with the car, the sheriff said.

Dayton, Vandalia, Butler Twp. and MetroParks police assisted the sheriff's office while some deputies stayed at the scene to help the injured deputy. Officers found the car and chased it to northbound Interstate 75 until it stopped near Northwoods Boulevard in Vandalia.

At the end of the 8-minute pursuit — during which the suspect was traveling at 100 mph at times in a car that sustained major damage to its wheels — deputies learned the woman was shot and immediately began rendering first aid, Streck said,

The sheriff said there's been a problem recently with stolen vehicles and suspects running from law enforcement.

"For an individual to get shot, for one of my deputies to get run over because of a stolen vehicle is just ridiculous, and we have to figure out what to try to slow some of this stuff down," Streck said.

The Dayton Police Department is handling the criminal investigation on Dixie Drive and the Ohio State Highway Patrol is handling the part of the investigation on I-75, Streck said. The sheriff's office will conduct an internal investigation into procedures after the criminal investigation concludes.