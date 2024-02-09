New details on Disney’s big $60B investment in parks, cruises, more

Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

More details have come to light on the timing and distribution of the $60 billion investment The Walt Disney Co. has planned for its Disney Parks, Experiences & Products division over the next 10 years — and first fruits from the capital spending plans may not be too far off.

The investment plans for the Burbank, California-based entertainment giant have important economic implications for Central Florida, as the Experiences division oversees the company’s theme parks, cruise lines and more.

During an earnings call Feb. 7 for the first quarter of fiscal-year 2024, Disney CFO Hugh Johnston noted 70% of the $60 billion is “earmarked for incremental capacity-expanding investments around the globe.”

Walt Disney World Resort has welcomed the birth of more than 300 animal residents in 2023. Two Hartmann's mountain zebra foals recently debuted at Kilimanjaro Safaris in Disney's Animal Kingdom Theme Park. Born just six days apart, Cricket and Dot can be seen prancing around the savanna with their parents. (Aaron Wockenfuss, Photographer)

In celebration of the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company, here's a look back at how magic has taken shape over the years at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Walt Disney World Resort celebrated the 25th anniversary of Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park on Earth Day, April 22, 2023, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. A celebratory ceremony near the Tree of Life featured remarks from Walt Disney World Ambassadors, executives as well as Disney’s Animal Kingdom performers, music and entertainment. The ceremony was capped off by a flyover of more than 40 macaws. (David Roark, photographer)

Walt Disney World Resort has welcomed the birth of more than 300 animal residents in 2023. Pixie the Shetland pony foal was born at Tri-Circle-D Ranch at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground. The new foal has already taken her first steps in training to one day join the Cinderella carriage team with her mom Lady and sister Lilly. (Aaron Wockenfuss, Photographer)

For the first time in seven years, an African elephant calf has been born at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The delivery of the baby girl, named Corra, on Dec. 13, 2023, was carefully planned through the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan, which helps ensure the responsible breeding of endangered animals in managed care. Corra is currently backstage at Disney’s Animal Kingdom bonding with her mother, Nadirah. (Olga Thompson, photographer)

