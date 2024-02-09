New details on Disney’s big $60B investment in parks, cruises, more
WFTV.com News Staff,Steven Ryzewski
·1 min read
Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.
More details have come to light on the timing and distribution of the $60 billion investment The Walt Disney Co. has planned for its Disney Parks, Experiences & Products division over the next 10 years — and first fruits from the capital spending plans may not be too far off.
The investment plans for the Burbank, California-based entertainment giant have important economic implications for Central Florida, as the Experiences division oversees the company’s theme parks, cruise lines and more.
During an earnings call Feb. 7 for the first quarter of fiscal-year 2024, Disney CFO Hugh Johnston noted 70% of the $60 billion is “earmarked for incremental capacity-expanding investments around the globe.”
