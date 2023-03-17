NEW DETAILS: Drugs, money and gun discovered in Middletown chase, crash

Mar. 17—A Middletown man was charged with numerous crimes after he allegedly led Middletown police officers on a chase Thursday afternoon.

The operator of the fleeing vehicle was identified as Christopher L. Spicer, 22, of Middletown, and he was arrested at the scene of the crash. Narcotics and firearms were located in the vehicle that Spicer was fleeing in, according to Middletown Police Chief David Birk.

On Thursday, the Special Operations Division of the Middletown Police Department identified a person of interest in an ongoing investigation and requested the patrol division to conduct a traffic stop. Patrol division attempted to stop a silver Ford F-150 at Auto Zone located at 1735 Central Ave. The vehicle backed up, striking a marked patrol unit, and then fled at a high rate of speed eastbound on Central Avenue.

Marked patrol units then engaged in a pursuit that took officers through "several major and highly traveled roadways" in the city before a crash incident occurred as a result of the fleeing vehicle's reckless operation and disregard for all traffic control devices at the intersection of Roosevelt Boulevard and Jackson Lane, Birk said.

Two subjects in the vehicle struck by Spicer were transported to the Atrium Medical Center with severe injuries.

Spicer was also transported to the Atrium, where he was medically cleared and subsequently transported to the Middletown City Jail. He was booked for the following charges: two counts aggravated vehicular assault, drug abuse, aggravated trafficking in drugs, having weapons under disability, fleeing or eluding, driving under suspension, obedience to traffic control devices, fictitious license plates, and reckless operation.