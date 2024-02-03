New details emerge in I-165 shootout arrest report

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The arrest report for Dayell Lavon Davis is bringing new information to light in the investigation of the I-165 shootout that killed a teenage girl and injured a 9-year-old boy.

According to the arrest report, Davis admitted to shooting into the Nissan Armada, where the 15-year-old girl was when she was shot and killed as well as the injured 9-year-old.

The arrest report also said Davis admitted to chasing the Nissan Armada, and he said he threw his gun, which was an AK-47 pistol, into a creek at Tricentennial Park.

Davis was denied bond at Friday’s bond hearing, and prosecutors are seeking an Aniah’s Law hearing.

Davis, 46, is charged with intentional murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle, first-degree assault, attempted murder, endangering the welfare of a child, two counts of reckless endangerment and tampering with physical evidence, according to the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office.

