New details emerge about 2019 hate crime as Gouverneur school district sued for incident footage

Sydney Schaefer, Watertown Daily Times, N.Y.
·7 min read

Mar. 3—GOUVERNEUR — First Student, a bus service company contracted with the Gouverneur Central School District, has filed a lawsuit against the district seeking the release of video footage and audio recordings from a 2019 bus incident many have called a hate crime.

First Student filed suit against the school district Monday in state Supreme Court in St. Lawrence County after the school district denied the bus company's Freedom of Information Law request submitted last year to obtain video footage and audio recordings of an incident that occurred on one of its buses in 2019.

Under the state Committee on Open Government, the full or partial disclosure of unreleased information and documents the government controls is required upon request, unless the information is otherwise protected from disclosure under state law.

It remains unclear why the school district is apparently in possession of the video footage and audio recordings instead of the bus service company as neither Ivan R. Novich, the attorney representing First Student, nor Gouverneur Superintendent Lauren F. French could be reached for additional comment about the case Tuesday.

In September 2019, police charged two girls, ages 10 and 11 at the time, with subjecting a then-10-year-old Black girl to a racial tongue lashing and physical assault while riding a school bus on Sept. 10 of that year. The identities of all three children involved in the incident have never been disclosed as they are minors.

The alleged incident prompted a state Division of Human Rights complaint to be filed in March of last year against First Student and the school district — a document included in Monday's court filing that revealed additional details about what happened on the bus that day.

There were two adults on the bus the day of the incident — a driver and a monitor.

Tiffany N. Spicer, then 28, of Gouverneur, who was the bus monitor that day, was also charged in connection with the incident as she allegedly did not intervene as the two girls allegedly physically assaulted the Black girl.

Ms. Spicer was employed by First Student as a bus monitor at the time, but it remains unclear if Ms. Spicer is still employed by the bus service company.

She was charged with three counts of misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child in connection with the incident, to which she initially pleaded not guilty. Gouverneur Town Court has no record of a disposition of the case, which could mean the charges were dismissed or were reduced to noncriminal violations.

Court documents state that on Sept. 9, 2019, the alleged victim of the incident reported to a teacher at the middle school that at least one student was asking her questions and "giving her a hard time."

She told police the girl wanted to know her first and last name, what grade she was in and how old she was.

When the child declined to answer the questions, she told police the girl said "I was going to get into trouble ... She then kicked me in the right knee and my knee hurt after that."

The next day, Sept. 10, while on the bus again, the child said she overheard the girl from the day before talking to another girl who she told police she had never seen on the bus before. The state Division of Human Rights complaint states the second girl, who had not been seen before, was not supposed to be on the bus.

Ms. Spicer apparently boarded the bus after the second girl and walked to the back where the victim sat.

Court documents state that Ms. Spicer merely said, "You guys are worse than my kids." She allegedly did so with a smile.

"Other than that, Ms. Spicer continued to stand in the same position and did not intervene," court documents state.

The two girls then allegedly told the victim to "shut her mouth," to which Ms. Spicer told all three girls to "knock it off and act (your) age."

One of the two girls then yelled at the Black girl, in the presence of Ms. Spicer, "I'll beat your f---ing ass."

Court documents claim Ms. Spicer responded by telling the victim to "take a chill pill" and "sit down and be quiet." Other than this, court documents assert Ms. Spicer did not intervene further.

In front of Ms. Spicer, an unidentified student proclaimed that the girl being harassed was Black. Ms. Spicer did not react to the comment or take an action against the student who made it, court documents state.

One of the two girls then called the victim a racial slur — a comment Ms. Spicer again had no comment for. She allegedly continued to stand in the same position and did not intervene, court documents claim.

Ms. Spicer allegedly then left the back of the bus and began walking toward the front, despite the two girls continuing to "verbally attack" the victim. Court document state it's believed the victim at this point pleaded with Ms. Spicer for help, "who once again did not intervene."

The girls continued to attack the victim, court documents read, and at one point, Ms. Spicer stood in between the girls. The verbal attack then escalated into a physical assault. One girl reached around Ms. Spicer and, in full view of her, ripped out a chunk of the victim's hair.

A third "perpetrator" then entered the scene, saying to the victim, "(racial slur) always start it. I like my people, but I don't like your people." Court documents assert that Ms. Spicer continued to stand in the same position and do nothing.

One of the two girls then lunged at the victim and again pulled the victim's hair, which caused the victim to fall backward with "such force that she hit her head against the glass window before falling into the seat." It was during this altercation that one of the two girls again ripped out chunks of the victim's hair, according to court documents.

While holding the victim down, one of the two girls punched the victim in the face multiple times, court documents claim.

Once the bus arrived at Gouverneur High School, an unidentified student who was also riding the bus intervened and stood in the aisle to allow the victim to exit the bus without being subject to further attacks.

Court documents claim the victim then limped over to a security guard and the Gouverneur High School principal and informed them she needed help. She was told to board a different bus and go home, which the victim did.

She was allegedly left with a black eye, bruises and missing hair after she was punched in the face, had her hair pulled and had her head slammed against the bus window, according to police and court documents.

The court documents claim that after the incident, the bus driver walked to the back of the bus and asked Ms. Spicer what was going on, to which Ms. Spicer told the bus driver the victim had started the incident.

The state Division of Human Rights complaint asks that First Student and the school district pay civil fines and penalties to the state, and that both respondents change its rules by adopting non-discriminatory policies, among other things.

The bus service is attempting to obtain video footage and audio recordings, as well as other information pertaining to the incident, from inside the bus that day in connection with the state Division of Human Rights complaint.

On Oct. 10 of last year, First Student filed a FOIL request with the district seeking the materials, which was denied four days later.

The school district denied the FOIL request for two reasons: the records requested constitute student education records, something the district has to keep confidential pursuant to the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, and that the material requested is identifiable to particular students, and given the age of the students, disclosure of the records "would constitute an unwarranted invasion of personal privacy," according to the FOIL denial.

First Student then appealed the FOIL denial on Nov. 12, 2020, which was also denied Nov. 17.

The bus service's lawsuit against the school district remains pending in state Supreme Court.

Recommended Stories

  • Zynga buys Echtra game studio in push for cross-platform play

    Echtra was founded in 2016 by Max Schaefer who is known for his role in the development of Activision Blizzard's popular role-playing franchise "Diablo". Zynga had said in February its NaturalMotion studio was developing four new games focused on the action-adventure category. As per the deal, whose financial terms were not disclosed, Echtra's team will work in partnership with the NaturalMotion studio to develop one of those titles, which would be in the role-playing genre.

  • The NPC Watchlist

    Mar.03 -- China's annual "Two Sessions" opens Thursday in a pivotal year for President Xi Jinping amid challenges at home and abroad. China's political elite will use the annual pageantry to approve a blueprint that will shape the country’s economic priorities for the next half decade and beyond. We take a look at what to expect.

  • European telcos cash in on tower assets as high-cost 5G investment looms

    European telecoms firms are cashing in on the money-making power of masts, as tower companies line up to pay multi-billion dollar price tags for antennas buzzing with ever more data ahead of the advent of 5G. Upgrading networks, including towers, for 5G - which promises an age of self-driving cars and brain surgery performed at a distance - will soak up some $890 billion between 2020 and 2025, the GSMA industry body says. European operators are increasingly willing to exploit assets to help finance those build-outs.

  • Citing lack of data, Polish health minister does not recommend Chinese shot

    Polish Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said on Wednesday he did not currently recommend using Chinese company Sinopharm's COVID-19 vaccine because of a lack of data. As in other European Union countries, Poland's vaccination programme has been hampered by delays in deliveries from producers, such as AstraZeneca and Pfizer, and on Monday an aide of Polish President Andrzej Duda said he talked with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping about buying the shot. "At the moment I do not know of any decision, I do not know of any data that would allow for the use (of that vaccine)," Niedzielski told a news conference.

  • Swiss to vote on banning face veils in referendum criticized as Islamophobic

    ZURICH (Reuters) - "Stop Extremism!" urges a red billboard in a quiet village outside Zurich above an image of a scowling woman wearing a black headscarf and face veil. The billboard is part of a campaign by the far-right Swiss People's Party (SVP) to ban face coverings in public and which will be voted on in a binding national referendum on Sunday.

  • Report: Egypt's Aboul Gheit reappointed Arab League chief

    Arab foreign ministers on Wednesday reappointed veteran Egyptian diplomat as the secretary general of the Cairo-based Arab League, Egypt’s state-run news agency reported. Ahmed Aboul Gheit, a former ambassador to the United Nations and Egypt’s last foreign minister under ousted president Hosni Mubarak, won the backing of the Arab foreign ministers meeting in Cairo, MENA's report said. In January, Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi announced that Cairo would nominate Aboul Gheit for a second, five-year term as the chief of the 22-member bloc.

  • Deal reached to get California children back in classrooms

    The majority of California's 6.1 million public school students could be back in the classroom by April under new legislation announced Monday by Gov. Gavin Newsom and legislative leaders. Most students in the nation's most populous state have been learning from home for the past year during the pandemic. If approved by the Legislature, the plan announced Monday would not order districts to return students to the classroom and no parents would be compelled to send their kids back to school in-person.

  • New Orleans Catholics urged by archdiocese to avoid Johnson & Johnson vaccine

    State public health officials push back against archdiocese's claim that fetal tissue links taint the vaccine, which the Vatican has approved.

  • Britney Spears gushes over teenage sons in rare photo. Yep, they're 'so big now'

    Pop star Britney Spears showed off on Instagram how much her boys have grown and explained why she doesn't post about them.

  • ‘It’s really sad, who says that?’: Lindsey Graham mocked for thanking Trump for ‘allowing me to be in his world’

    ‘Morning Joe’ hosts laugh at senator’s continued subservience to former president

  • Wall Street ends lower as Apple and Tesla retreat

    Wall Street ended lower on Tuesday, pulled down by Apple and Tesla, while materials stocks climbed as investors waited for the U.S. Congress to approve another stimulus package. Volume on U.S. exchanges was 12.3 billion shares, compared with the 14.9 billion average for the full session over the last 20 trading days.

  • 5,000 National Guard troops remain in DC amid QAnon frenzy that Trump will be inaugurated again this week

    QAnon followers believe that on 4 March, which was once the inauguration date of US presidents, Donald Trump will become president again

  • U.S. failure to sanction prince for Khashoggi killing 'dangerous': U.N. expert

    A U.N. human rights investigator said on Monday that it was "extremely dangerous" for the United States to have named Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler as having approved an operation to capture or kill journalist Jamal Khashoggi but not to have taken action against him. Agnes Callamard, special rapporteur on summary executions who led a U.N. investigation into Khashoggi's 2018 murder, reiterated her call for sanctions targeting Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's assets and his international engagements. He approved an operation to capture or kill Khashoggi, according to a declassified U.S. intelligence released on Friday as the United States imposed sanctions on some of those involved but spared the crown prince himself in an effort to preserve relations with the kingdom.

  • US says Russian intelligence behind Navalny poisoning and sanctions multiple officials

    Seven government figures blocked from accessing financial assets in the US

  • Three female media workers killed on way home from work in eastern Afghanistan

    Three female media workers were shot dead in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad on Tuesday, government officials said, amid a wave of killings that is spreading fear among professional workers in urban centres. Zalmai Latifi, head of local broadcaster Enikas TV, said the three women were recent high school graduates aged between 18 and 20 who worked in the station's dubbing department. A fourth woman was injured and a hospital spokesman said she had been admitted to hospital and was fighting for her life.

  • Biden calls Mexican president an ‘equal’ partner amid surge in border crossings

    President’s warm tone towards Mexico has translated to substantial policy changes

  • A Palm Beach mansion owned by the Trump family just hit the market for $49 million, and it's right across the street from Mar-a-Lago

    The home was previously owned by Donald Trump's sister, who sold it to Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump in 2018.

  • Schumer says "we'll have the votes" to pass COVID relief bill

    The Senate majority leader said that the Senate will take up President Biden's $1.9 trillion relief bill as early as Wednesday.

  • 'School of Rock' child star says their role led to bullying and becoming 'a raging addict'

    Rivkah Reyes said that while Jack Black and their castmates were all still in touch, the role as Katie led to self-harm and addiction for Reyes.

  • Deadly Calif. crash on route for illegal border crossings

    Barely a mile from where an SUV packed with 25 people struck a tractor-trailer — killing 13 inside — a cemetery with unmarked bricks is a burial ground for migrants who died crossing the border from Mexico to remote California desert. Authorities are investigating whether human smuggling was involved in Tuesday's early-morning collision that killed the 22-year-old male driver of the SUV and 12 passengers. Seats of the 1997 Ford Expedition were removed except for the driver and right front passenger's, said Omar Watson, chief of the California Highway Patrol's border division.