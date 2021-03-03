New details emerge about 2019 hate crime as Gouverneur school district sued for incident footage

Mar. 3—GOUVERNEUR — First Student, a bus service company contracted with the Gouverneur Central School District, has filed a lawsuit against the district seeking the release of video footage and audio recordings from a 2019 bus incident many have called a hate crime.

First Student filed suit against the school district Monday in state Supreme Court in St. Lawrence County after the school district denied the bus company's Freedom of Information Law request submitted last year to obtain video footage and audio recordings of an incident that occurred on one of its buses in 2019.

Under the state Committee on Open Government, the full or partial disclosure of unreleased information and documents the government controls is required upon request, unless the information is otherwise protected from disclosure under state law.

It remains unclear why the school district is apparently in possession of the video footage and audio recordings instead of the bus service company as neither Ivan R. Novich, the attorney representing First Student, nor Gouverneur Superintendent Lauren F. French could be reached for additional comment about the case Tuesday.

In September 2019, police charged two girls, ages 10 and 11 at the time, with subjecting a then-10-year-old Black girl to a racial tongue lashing and physical assault while riding a school bus on Sept. 10 of that year. The identities of all three children involved in the incident have never been disclosed as they are minors.

The alleged incident prompted a state Division of Human Rights complaint to be filed in March of last year against First Student and the school district — a document included in Monday's court filing that revealed additional details about what happened on the bus that day.

There were two adults on the bus the day of the incident — a driver and a monitor.

Tiffany N. Spicer, then 28, of Gouverneur, who was the bus monitor that day, was also charged in connection with the incident as she allegedly did not intervene as the two girls allegedly physically assaulted the Black girl.

Story continues

Ms. Spicer was employed by First Student as a bus monitor at the time, but it remains unclear if Ms. Spicer is still employed by the bus service company.

She was charged with three counts of misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child in connection with the incident, to which she initially pleaded not guilty. Gouverneur Town Court has no record of a disposition of the case, which could mean the charges were dismissed or were reduced to noncriminal violations.

Court documents state that on Sept. 9, 2019, the alleged victim of the incident reported to a teacher at the middle school that at least one student was asking her questions and "giving her a hard time."

She told police the girl wanted to know her first and last name, what grade she was in and how old she was.

When the child declined to answer the questions, she told police the girl said "I was going to get into trouble ... She then kicked me in the right knee and my knee hurt after that."

The next day, Sept. 10, while on the bus again, the child said she overheard the girl from the day before talking to another girl who she told police she had never seen on the bus before. The state Division of Human Rights complaint states the second girl, who had not been seen before, was not supposed to be on the bus.

Ms. Spicer apparently boarded the bus after the second girl and walked to the back where the victim sat.

Court documents state that Ms. Spicer merely said, "You guys are worse than my kids." She allegedly did so with a smile.

"Other than that, Ms. Spicer continued to stand in the same position and did not intervene," court documents state.

The two girls then allegedly told the victim to "shut her mouth," to which Ms. Spicer told all three girls to "knock it off and act (your) age."

One of the two girls then yelled at the Black girl, in the presence of Ms. Spicer, "I'll beat your f---ing ass."

Court documents claim Ms. Spicer responded by telling the victim to "take a chill pill" and "sit down and be quiet." Other than this, court documents assert Ms. Spicer did not intervene further.

In front of Ms. Spicer, an unidentified student proclaimed that the girl being harassed was Black. Ms. Spicer did not react to the comment or take an action against the student who made it, court documents state.

One of the two girls then called the victim a racial slur — a comment Ms. Spicer again had no comment for. She allegedly continued to stand in the same position and did not intervene, court documents claim.

Ms. Spicer allegedly then left the back of the bus and began walking toward the front, despite the two girls continuing to "verbally attack" the victim. Court document state it's believed the victim at this point pleaded with Ms. Spicer for help, "who once again did not intervene."

The girls continued to attack the victim, court documents read, and at one point, Ms. Spicer stood in between the girls. The verbal attack then escalated into a physical assault. One girl reached around Ms. Spicer and, in full view of her, ripped out a chunk of the victim's hair.

A third "perpetrator" then entered the scene, saying to the victim, "(racial slur) always start it. I like my people, but I don't like your people." Court documents assert that Ms. Spicer continued to stand in the same position and do nothing.

One of the two girls then lunged at the victim and again pulled the victim's hair, which caused the victim to fall backward with "such force that she hit her head against the glass window before falling into the seat." It was during this altercation that one of the two girls again ripped out chunks of the victim's hair, according to court documents.

While holding the victim down, one of the two girls punched the victim in the face multiple times, court documents claim.

Once the bus arrived at Gouverneur High School, an unidentified student who was also riding the bus intervened and stood in the aisle to allow the victim to exit the bus without being subject to further attacks.

Court documents claim the victim then limped over to a security guard and the Gouverneur High School principal and informed them she needed help. She was told to board a different bus and go home, which the victim did.

She was allegedly left with a black eye, bruises and missing hair after she was punched in the face, had her hair pulled and had her head slammed against the bus window, according to police and court documents.

The court documents claim that after the incident, the bus driver walked to the back of the bus and asked Ms. Spicer what was going on, to which Ms. Spicer told the bus driver the victim had started the incident.

The state Division of Human Rights complaint asks that First Student and the school district pay civil fines and penalties to the state, and that both respondents change its rules by adopting non-discriminatory policies, among other things.

The bus service is attempting to obtain video footage and audio recordings, as well as other information pertaining to the incident, from inside the bus that day in connection with the state Division of Human Rights complaint.

On Oct. 10 of last year, First Student filed a FOIL request with the district seeking the materials, which was denied four days later.

The school district denied the FOIL request for two reasons: the records requested constitute student education records, something the district has to keep confidential pursuant to the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, and that the material requested is identifiable to particular students, and given the age of the students, disclosure of the records "would constitute an unwarranted invasion of personal privacy," according to the FOIL denial.

First Student then appealed the FOIL denial on Nov. 12, 2020, which was also denied Nov. 17.

The bus service's lawsuit against the school district remains pending in state Supreme Court.