New details emerge in 2020 murder of woman found dead near Snoqualmie Pass with car in flames

A cold case is resurfacing: Tacoma Police are paying attention to the Diana Davis murder.

“It’s been two years now and nothing has come of it,” said Monica Joseph, Davis’ longtime friend.

Davis disappeared July 27, 2020, and a few days later her car was found in Tacoma, engulfed in flames. Fast forward to Aug. 5, when a person walking their dog discovered Davis’ body near Snoqualmie Pass.

Detectives have not had any leads on the case, but are revealing new details.

“When we started our investigation, we found out that after she had left the community garden, she drove around for a little bit; we do have the surveillance video of her in her car by herself. She went to a hardware store just outside of downtown Tacoma, where she just kind of walked around the shop for about 45 minutes, and then she drove directly up to Seattle; at that point that her cellphone was turned off,” said the lead detective on the case Jack Nasworthy.

Police say Davis had a boyfriend at the time, and say he has been cooperative.

“We found out that she would use dating websites and meet men, and so what I believe is that she was traveling to Seattle to meet somebody, and that that person is the person that did her harm,” said Nasworthy.

Back in 2020 KIRO 7 talked with Davis’ daughter, Christina Samasa.

“You’re never prepared for the call your mom is murdered, you’re never prepared for that.”

Tacoma police and the King County Sheriff’s Office are both working the case. After the body was found it was considered a homicide and just now we’re finding out the cause of death.

“Because of the condition of her remains - there was decomposition and there was some animal activity we had to send her remains to a forensics anthropologists who did determine that of death was multiple blunt force injuries to the head,” said Nasworthy.

If you have any information regarding this case you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, and remember you can remain anonymous.

There’s a $1,000 offer to anyone who can provide information leading to the arrest and charges of the person responsible for the death of Davis.