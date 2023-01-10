New details emerge as Amauri Williams dismissed from Vanderbilt women’s basketball

New details emerged late Monday following the dismissal of freshman Vanderbilt women's basketball center Amauri Williams.

Williams was suspended for violating team rules early in December prior to her dismissal, a program spokesperson told The Tennessean.

Williams, a former four-star prospect, last appeared in a game in a Dec. 4 loss to UT-Martin. She averaged 6.4 points and 3.7 rebounds per game in 11 games.

While suspended, Williams remained with the team, participating in practice and attending games, but did not dress.

She was present at the Commodores' loss to Ole Miss in Oxford on Jan. 5. She was dismissed from the team on Saturday, the day prior to Vanderbilt's matchup with Tennessee, according to the spokesperson.

Following the game, after meetings between Williams and the coaching staff, the two sides agreed that Williams would leave the program immediately instead of waiting until the end of the season, as coach Shea Ralph had previously indicated after the 84-71 loss. Williams will enter the transfer portal.

“We love Amauri and we want nothing but the best for her. We will always be in her corner,” Ralph said in a statement. “I’m grateful our paths crossed and will be supportive of her as she seeks out her new home.”

The 6-foot-4 Williams, from Little Rock, Arkansas, was the No. 9-ranked post player in the nation in the 2022 class.

Williams' dismissal leaves Vanderbilt with eight available players for the remainder of the season.

