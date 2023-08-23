Authorities on Tuesday named the man whose body was found in the ocean near Naval Base Ventura County, Point Mugu on Saturday.

Jason Jennings, 51, was a Los Angeles resident, the Ventura County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Jennings' body was reported around 1 p.m. Saturday in the ocean off the Family Beach at the south end of the Navy base, where he was about 15-20 feet from shore when firefighters arrived. Federal firefighters from the base, along with Oxnard Fire Department crews, pulled the victim from the water. He was quickly pronounced dead after being brought ashore.

The incident, initially dispatched as a water rescue, was reported by a recreational camper at the beach, fire officials previously said.

Firefighters at the scene noticed puncture wounds on Jennings' abdomen, sheriff's officials said in Tuesday's release.

The nature of the puncture wounds wasn't known as of Tuesday, said sheriff's Capt. Dean Worthy, and the cause and manner of death were still being determined by the Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office.

Sheriff's investigators are working closely with the medical examiner on the case, he said. Military police from the base also responded to the scene, but sheriff's major crimes investigators ended up leading the investigation, as is routine with a potentially suspicious death.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call major crimes Sgt. Jeremy Bramlette at 805-384-4727. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Details emerge about body found near Point Mugu base