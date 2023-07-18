New details emerge in Capitol Hill burglary that ended in dramatic U-District arrest

Court documents revealed new details of a burglary that resulted in a suspect’s dramatic arrest Friday in Seattle’s University District.

The suspect, Diw Kiir has a violent criminal past in at least two states, and the details of the most recent alleged crime have people who live in the area on edge.

“I was walking my dog from right up the street and people just kind of looked concerned. There was a police presence here,” said Kati Barr, who lives near the apartment building burglarized.

One of the units in that apartment building is used as an Airbnb. The women from Texas had lived there for the last month until police said Diw Kiir broke in. Court documents show he allegedly took electronics, purses, jewelry, and their car. Those documents also said Kiir got in through a second-floor balcony window.

“I think I kind of took for granted that that is not as easily accessible. So easy for the airflow to come in. We don’t have AC in all of our rooms upstairs, so it is a little bit accessible if you got on a table, so it’s a little alarming that someone did that,” said Barr.

Kiir also managed to avoid the ring camera at the front door. The camera in the back of the building was unplugged, per court documents.

“That is a little worrisome that he was able to sneak by the ring camera,” Barr said. “It makes me want to kind of look at the camera angle for sure to make sure there is no escaping it.”

The three victims told us on Friday, they watched Kiir drive away in their car. That car also helped police keep track of every turn made because the car has a GPS tracker. Police caught up with Kiir on University Way Northeast and Northeast 45th Street after he crashed into a parked car. Footage of the arrest shows Kiir hop out of the car, fall back and kick an officer in the chest while several more swarmed him.

Kiir is still on active parole out of South Dakota. That will run through 2027. Ten years ago in King County, he pleaded guilty to robbery with a deadly weapon. The year before, in 2012 he made the same plea but this time to a domestic violence charge. He admitted to strangling someone then.

“I think sometimes we take safety for granted in the city, especially on quiet streets. It can happen anywhere,” said Barr.

King County prosecutors expect to get the case Tuesday. If so, Kiir could be charged with burglary, eluding, theft, and vehicular assault. His next court date is July 19.