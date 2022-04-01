New details emerge after capture of suspects in murder of 13 year old in Bluefield

Apr. 1—BLUEFIELD — New details emerged Thursday following the capture of a mother and daughter who were wanted on first-degree murder charges after the shooting death of a teenage girl.

Nichole Brooks, 43, and her daughter Isis Wallace, 22, of Bluefield were taken into custody around 9 p.m. Wednesday at the Main Stay Suites in Dover, Del., by the U.S. Marshals First State Fugitive Task Force (FSFTF). Cop United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division (CUFFED) Task Force members developed information that the duo were staying there.

Brooks and Wallace are alleged to have fired multiple rounds into a vehicle occupied by three people while they were sitting at a red light March 23 near the intersection of U.S. Route 460 and Cumberland Road in Bluefield, according to a statement from the U.S. Marshals Service.

A 13-year-old girl was discovered in the back seat with a gunshot wound to her head. She was transported to CAMC General in Charleston and later died from her injuries. Warrants for first-degree murder were issued March 24 for Wallace and Brooks by the Bluefield Police Department.

Lt. Kenny Adams with the Bluefield Police Department said the incident was connected to a domestic-related shooting which occurred earlier that evening on Memorial Avenue. The teen was shot later while Wallace was firing at her ex-boyfriend, who was in the vehicle with an adult female as well as the teen.

The boyfriend's sister was picking him up, Adams said.

"The little girl who was shot and killed was his sister's daughter," he stated.

Over 30 law enforcement officers worked 24 hours a day to locate and apprehend Brooks and Wallace, some of them working over 30 hours straight with no sleep, according to Michael Baylous, U.S. Marshal for the Southern District of West Virginia.

"The CUFFED Task Force and Deputy United States Marshals from the District of Delaware again prove that fugitives may choose to run, but in the end they will ultimately face justice," Baylous said.

Bluefield Police Chief D.M. Dillow Jr. stated that the effort to find and arrest the suspects demonstrated how well law enforcement agencies work together.

"I would like to thank the U.S. Marshals Service for all their help in this investigation. When a crime occurs in our jurisdiction, but the suspects flee to other states, cooperation with other agencies is imperative to seek justice," Dillow said. "This case is a prime example of how different agencies worked together and brought two criminals to justice. My thanks go to all the men and women who made this possible."

Both women were considered armed and dangerous while they were at large. Early Wednesday, the U.S. Marshals Service issued a $5,000 reward apiece for information leading to Wallace and Brooks, which was a total bounty of $10,000.

Agencies including the U.S. Marshals CUFFED Task Force, U.S. Marshals First State Fugitive Task Force (FSFTF) Bluefield Police Department, Metropolitan Drug Enforcement Network Team (MDENT) and Dover Police Department were all involved with apprehending Brooks and Wallace.

Wallace and Brooks are facing charges including first-degree murder, wanton endangerment involving a firearm and conspiracy. In West Virginia, first-degree murder carries a possible sentence of life in prison. If a jury recommends mercy, parole is possible after serving 15 years, but it is not guaranteed.

More details about the series of events leading up to the fatal shooting became available Thursday in criminal complaints Adams filed at the Mercer County Magistrate Clerk's Office.

The case began the evening of March 23 when Detective K.L. Ross with the Bluefield Police Department responded to a domestic call on Memorial Avenue, according to the criminal complaints Adams filed. Upon arrival, Ross was meet by Isis Wallace, who said that she had an altercation with her ex-boyfriend.

Wallace said that her ex-boyfriend had hit her in the face and took her bag with her gun in it, according to the criminal complaint. After a short search in the yard, Ross found the bag in the weeds containing a Glock model 43 9-mm caliber handgun.

"After checking the firearm through NCIC (National Crime Information Center), it was returned to the owner, Isis Wallace," Adams said in the report. The former boyfriend was arrested for domestic battery and transported to the Bluefield Police Department.

The boyfriend was arraigned in Mercer County Magistrate Court around 10 p.m. March 23. He posted bond with the help of his sister, who lives in North Carolina. She had driven to West Virginia along with her 13-year-old daughter, Adams said.

After the boyfriend was released on bond, they returned to the Memorial Avenue home to retrieve his belongings before leaving the state. While at the residence, he was involved in a verbal altercation with Wallace and her mother, Nichole Brooks. After getting his belongings, he left "operating his sister's vehicle, a small hatchback sedan," Adams said. The sister was riding in the passenger seat and the teen was in the rear seat.

"The verbal argument with Isis Wallace continued in the yard of the residence" as the boyfriend drove away, Adams stated in his report. "This incident was captured on a neighbor's home surveillance video."

"In that video, two subjects can be seen standing in the front yard of the residence" as the boyfriend was leaving in his sister's vehicle, he said.

As the boyfriend was leaving, "a subject believed to be Isis Wallace fires one round from a firearm in the direction of the vehicle," Adams said. Adams later recovered a shell casing from the front yard.

After the shooting, a call was dispatched to the Bluefield police about shots fired in the Memorial Avenue area. A female individual who was outside "advised that she had heard the shot then observed a car leaving the area, followed by a white SUV," Adams said.

Adams said in his report that he and Ross were then informed that a juvenile gunshot victim had been brought to Princeton Community Hospital. Officers with the Princeton Police Department and Mercer County Sheriff's Department deputies had responded. They contacted Adams and Ross after learning that the shooting happened in Bluefield.

At the hospital, Adams said he was notified by the staff "that the victim had sustained a single gunshot wound to the back of her head causing severe brain damage."

The teen was being sent to CAMC by ambulance, but Adams was informed that while she was alive, "she would probably die from her injuries."

Adams stated that he was able to interview the boyfriend and the teen's mother briefly before they accompanied the victim to Charleston. He told Adams that Wallace and Brooks had followed them in their white SUV. When they pulled up at the Route 460 and Cumberland Road red light, Brooks pulled her vehicle up beside his.

The boyfriend said "he heard Ms. Brooks tell Isis Wallace to pull that up, referring to a firearm," and said that was when a shot was fired into his vehicle. He sped away from the scene and realized that the 13-year-old teen had been shot, and drove to the hospital.

When the boyfriend was asked who fired the shot, he "advised he did not know if it was Isis Wallace or Nichole Brooks that fired that shot that struck," Adams said.

The teen's mother said they had pulled up to the intersection when Brooks and Wallace pulled up next to them, then Brooks fired a gun into the vehicle striking her daughter.

Adams said he searched the victim's vehicle at Princeton Community Hospital and located blood in the rear passenger seat.

"The rear passenger side window was shattered with most of the glass being blown to the inside of the vehicle, which is also consistent with a bullet being fired into the vehicle," Adams said. "No shell casings or firearms were located inside the victim's vehicle."

A bolo (be on the lookout) was issued for a white Chevrolet Suburban being driven by Brooks, Adams said. Detective Ross later found this vehicle at an apartment complex located at the corner of Augusta Street and Ferndale Avenue. An apartment there was known to be occupied by Brooks's sister. The vehicle was towed for a search warrant to be obtained. The apartment was searched for the suspects, but they were not located.

Adams said after the arrests Wednesday evening that Brooks and Wallace will have an extradition hearing in Delaware and then be transported back to West Virginia.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

