New details emerge about car chase before officer-involved shooting in Graniteville

Feb. 10—Police have released new information about a car chase that occurred before an officer-involved shooting in Graniteville.

Around 11:22 p.m. on Feb. 3, an Aiken County deputy was at a check point located at Main and Abear streets when they saw a white pickup truck roll through a stop sign.

When the deputy tried to talk to the driver, the driver took off down Main Street driving in the wrong lane and attempting to hit other vehicles head-on, according to an incident report obtained from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

"We went through downtown Aiken with the suspect in the wrong lane and then turned at Florence [Street] and came at [the deputy] head on almost striking [the deputy]'s vehicle," according to the report.

The chase continued near Aiken Golf Club and the deputy lost the vehicle behind The Jewelers Loupe.

At this point, another Aiken County Deputy, Justin Rutland, took over the pursuit. A total of 22 Aiken County deputies responded.

The driver stopped at Trolley Line Road near Morningside Drive and got out of the truck, armed with a shotgun, according to a release from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office. He then attempted to carjack a passing female motorist.

"When confronted by deputies, the suspect pointed his weapon at the deputies at which point they fired at the suspect," according to the release. "The suspect ran away after deputies fired towards him."

The suspect was later found hiding in a shed in the 3000 block of Seneca Avenue by the Aiken Bloodhound Tracking Team, injured from an apparent gunshot wound to his upper left chest.

The suspect has been identified as Cameron Duncan.

Duncan was treated at an Augusta hospital and released, the State Law Enforcement Division said in a statement. He is being held in a jail in Augusta, Georgia.

The two officers involved in the shooting have been identified as Deputy Justin Rutland and Deputy Tillman Ruston. They were not injured.

Rutland has been employed with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office since November 2012 and Rushton has been employed with the Sheriff's Office since March 2015.

The Aiken County Sheriff's Office has called in the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) to investigate.