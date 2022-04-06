New details emerge in case of Bluefield woman charged in shooting death of 13-year-old girl

Apr. 6—PRINCETON — A magistrate ruled Wednesday that there was probable cause in the case of a Bluefield woman facing a first-degree murder charge in a 13-year-old girl's shooting death.

Nicole Brooks, 43, was brought before Magistrate Susan Honaker for a preliminary hearing. Brooks has been charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy and wanton endangerment. Brooks was arraigned Tuesday along with her daughter, Isis Wallace, 22, of Bluefield. Wallace was arraigned on the same charges.

Both Brooks and Wallace are being held without bond at the Southern Regional Jail.

Warrants were issued after a shooting March 23 at the intersection of Route 460 and Cumberland Road in Bluefield. Detective-Lieutenant Kenny Adams with the Bluefield Police Department testified Wednesday that he was called March 23 by a Mercer County sheriff's deputy after a 13-year-old girl was brought to Princeton Community Hospital and it was determined that she had been shot in Bluefield.

Adams said hospital personnel informed him the girl had been shot in the head and was not expected to survive.

There had been a domestic call earlier that evening at a Memorial Avenue home where Brooks and Wallace live, Adams said. Wallace told investigators that her ex-boyfriend had hit her and taken a bag containing her handgun. This bag with the firearm was found in bushes near the home and returned to her. The boyfriend was arrested, charged with domestic battery and arraigned in Mercer County Magistrate Court. He posted bond, and his sister drove up from North Carolina to pick him up. Her 13-year-old daughter came with her.

The ex-boyfriend, along with his sister and the teen, went back to Memorial Avenue to get his belongings, Adams said. There was a verbal altercation. A neighbor's home security video showed Isis Wallace firing a gun at the ex-boyfriend's car as they drove away. Another video show Brooks and Wallace leaving soon afterward in a white SUV.

Adams testified that he spoke with the teen's mother and the ex-boyfriend before the teen was taken to a Charleston hospital. The boyfriend said that the white SUV pulled up next to them at the Route 460 and Cumberland Road intersection, but he did not know whether it was Brooks or Wallace who shot at them. The mother said that Brooks had fired the shot that hit her daughter.

Honaker ruled that the case had probable cause and sent it to the Mercer County Grand Jury. A preliminary hearing for Wallace has been scheduled for a later date.

Attorney Joseph Harvey represented Brooks. The state was represented by Prosecuting Attorney Brian Cochran and Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Lauren Lynch.

