New details emerge in case of burned body near Sunshine Skyway bridge

A woman whose burned body was found June 9 near the Sunshine Skyway bridge is identified in court records as 35-year-old Alisha Winfield of Tampa.

The woman’s name is among new details about the slaying included in an affidavit filed in the arrest of Fred Williams, 55, on a charge of tampering with physical evidence in the case. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office arrested Williams on June 19. No one has been charged yet in Winfield’s death.

The affidavit also reveals new connections between Williams and the crime.

Winfield’s family filed a missing person report with the Sheriff’s Office on June 9 after she failed to return home the night before from work as a security guard at Beachwalk at Tampa Bay condominiums, 4349 Bayside Village Drive in Tampa’s Rocky Point area.

The family found Winfield’s car, a 2007 black four-door Volkswagen Passat, at Beachwalk with her wallet and other personal effects inside. They told the Sheriff’s Office they believed there had been a struggle, according to the arrest affidavit.

While deputies were investigating at Beachwalk, Williams — who lives in the complex — approached them asking why they were there. Deputies noticed burn injuries on Williams’ lower legs, the affidavit said. Williams told them the injuries came from a gas station. He also said he and Winfield had been together earlier in his apartment.

Later that day, Winfield’s body was found near the Sunshine Skyway bridge — about 30 miles southwest of Beachwalk — after a 911 call was made just after 7:30 p.m. to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

A license plate reader at the Skyway toll plaza registered William’s light-colored Buick headed south just after 7 p.m., the affidavit said. Williams was the only person visible in the vehicle.

Williams told a Hillsborough detective that Winfield had been at his apartment and took a shower while she was there. The detective noted the smell of bleach during the interview, the affidavit said.

A piece of fabric similar to a bedsheet was found on Winfield’s body, the affidavit said.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for Williams’ apartment and found bedding and a mattress stained by bleach. Tests indicated the presence of blood. Clothing that was believed to be Winfield’s also was found in the apartment, according to the affidavit.

In addition, the affidavit said, surveillance video shows Williams rolling a white cooler from his apartment and loading an object into his car June 9. The cooler and the inside of Williams’ car also tested positive for blood.

Williams is being held at the Hillsborough County Jail on a third-degree felony charge of tampering with physical evidence, records show. Initially, his bond was set at $2,000, but a Hillsborough County judge increased that amount to $15,000.

His next hearing has yet to be scheduled.