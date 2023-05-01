New details emerge in Columbus Motel 6 shooting that left three dead

Police say that a witness has come forward and identified the suspect responsible for the triple homicide in February at a Columbus Motel 6, according to testimony given today in court.

Sgt. Donna Baker of the Columbus Police Department testified that the suspect, Jerimiah Walker, was friends with one of the victims, Michael Carter Jr.

Baker said a witness from the Motel 6 positively identified Walker as the one responsible for shooting the Carter family.

Video surveillance was retrieved that showed an altercation between Carter Jr. and Walker prior to the shooting, according to Baker’s testimony.

No firearm was recovered, according to Baker.

Walker pleaded not guilty in Recorder’s Court on Monday.

All charges were bound over to superior court and Walker will be held without bond on all charges.

An outburst followed the hearing with a woman saying, “He guilty, He f****** guilty. It’s quite blank, period.”

Jerimiah Walker, right, appeared in Columbus Recorder’s Court Monday morning. Walker was represented by public defender Payton Vernon. 05/01/2023

District Attorney Stacey Jackson said it is too early to say whether the death penalty will be considered for this case.

The shooting took the lives of Michael Carter Sr., Michael Carter Jr. and Tonya Carter, according to reporting by the Ledger-Enquirer.