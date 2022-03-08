New details emerge from deadly shooting at Des Moines high school

Neighborhood security footage gave Des Moines police more insight into what transpired before and after a deadly shooting at East High School on Monday, court documents obtained by Axios show.

State of play: A home security camera near the school showed five teens, including the 15-year-old boy who was killed and two others who were injured, gathered near a curb at the 800 block of 13th Street Monday afternoon.

Three vehicles initially drove past the group and then returned a second time, closely behind one another. Multiple shots were fired at the group from inside the cars, which then drove off, according to the filings.

Around 20 spent shell casings were found at the scene and 15 more were later found from the vehicles, per the court documents.

Plus: Detectives were "very familiar" with the three vehicles, Sgt. Paul Parizek, spokesperson for DMPD, told Axios. Police traced them back to a home in the 1800 block of 23rd Street.

Police also obtained security footage from near the home, which captured the three vehicles leaving from before the shooting and returning right after, according to court documents.

The latest: Police on Tuesday named Jose David Lopez as the 15-year-old victim who was killed. He was not a student in the Des Moines school district.

What they're saying: Parizek said it's unclear why the teens were gathered outside at the time of the shooting.

He said that while the shooting happened at a school, it was not a "school shooting," adding that Lopez was targeted by the suspects.

"It could have just as easily happened at 2:48 in the morning at somebody's house," he said.

The bottom line: The footage helped identify the people in the cars and subsequent interviews led to the arrests of six teens, who are facing murder charges.

