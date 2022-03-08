New details emerge from deadly shooting at Des Moines high school

Linh Ta
·2 min read

Neighborhood security footage gave Des Moines police more insight into what transpired before and after a deadly shooting at East High School on Monday, court documents obtained by Axios show.

State of play: A home security camera near the school showed five teens, including the 15-year-old boy who was killed and two others who were injured, gathered near a curb at the 800 block of 13th Street Monday afternoon.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Three vehicles initially drove past the group and then returned a second time, closely behind one another. Multiple shots were fired at the group from inside the cars, which then drove off, according to the filings.

  • Around 20 spent shell casings were found at the scene and 15 more were later found from the vehicles, per the court documents.

Plus: Detectives were "very familiar" with the three vehicles, Sgt. Paul Parizek, spokesperson for DMPD, told Axios. Police traced them back to a home in the 1800 block of 23rd Street.

  • Police also obtained security footage from near the home, which captured the three vehicles leaving from before the shooting and returning right after, according to court documents.

The latest: Police on Tuesday named Jose David Lopez as the 15-year-old victim who was killed. He was not a student in the Des Moines school district.

What they're saying: Parizek said it's unclear why the teens were gathered outside at the time of the shooting.

  • He said that while the shooting happened at a school, it was not a "school shooting," adding that Lopez was targeted by the suspects.

  • "It could have just as easily happened at 2:48 in the morning at somebody's house," he said.

The bottom line: The footage helped identify the people in the cars and subsequent interviews led to the arrests of six teens, who are facing murder charges.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Recommended Stories

  • 6 teens arrested in Iowa school shooting that killed 1

    Authorities arrested six teenagers, including a 14-year-old, in a shooting outside a school in Des Moines, Iowa. A 15-year-old boy was killed and two teenage girls were seriously wounded.

  • UPDATE: One dead in shooting outside Des Moines' East High School

    The Des Moines Police Department confirmed a school shooting on Twitter just before 3 p.m. on Monday.

  • Lewisville father shot, killed son in what police are calling self defense

    Police said when they arrived the father was performing CPR on his son. The son attacked the father after several days of drug use, according to police.

  • NYC deli workers victims of harassment, assault for months

    The Sheen Brothers deli on Avenue B used to be open 24 hours, now its closed at night and customers need to be buzzed in during daytime hours.

  • What we know about the shooting near East High School that left 1 teenager dead, 2 injured

    “Our entire community is in mourning right now," the Des Moines school superintendent said after three teenagers were shot. A 15-year-old has died.

  • Mexican women protest femicides as president warns against violence

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -An International Women's Day rally in Mexico drew mass protests against violence on Tuesday, with marches in the capital passing by the presidential palace and national monuments that had been cordoned off with huge metal fences amid fears of unrest. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who has been accused of not doing enough to stem the rise in femicides, urged calm while warning that the protests could turn violent. Mexico City police said they seized Molotov cocktails, weapons such as bats and hammers and fireworks from protesters in the afternoon.

  • High-powered dark money group seeks to disbar 100+ Trump election lawyers

    A dark money group with ties to Democratic Party heavyweights will spend millions this year to expose and try to disbar more than 100 lawyers who worked on Donald Trump’s post-election lawsuits, people involved with the effort tell Axios.Why it matters: The 65 Project plans to begin filing complaints this week and will air ads in battleground states. It hopes to deter right-wing legal talent from signing on to any future GOP efforts to overturn elections — including the midterms or 2024.Stay on

  • Julia Fox's extreme cutout dress is basically half-bikini

    Julia Fox wears a black cutout dress to the 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards in California, featuring a hip cutout and a matching bikini-style top.

  • 1 teen dead, 2 injured in shooting outside Iowa high school

    A 15-year-old boy has died and two other teenage girls were injured in a shooting at Des Moines’ East High School on Monday.

  • McDonald's closes all stores in Russia

    McDonald's is temporarily closing all stores in Russia over strongman Vladimir Putin's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, the chain announced Tuesday.State of play: McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski said the company will continue to pay its 62,000 Russian employees, but added that "it’s impossible to predict when we might be able to reopen our restaurants in Russia."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Kempczinski said McDonald's has been experiencing supply cha

  • Thousands of women in El Salvador march for rights

    They protested against the country's total ban on abortions and rising violence against women.

  • Blimp flies high in Mexico City to decry femicide rate

    STORY: The 50-metre-long blimp, seen flying in the morning, read “10 femicides per day " and "No (victim) is forgotten”. A statement attributed to a group calling themselves Fuimos Todxs said that they demand justice for the families of the victims.“We protest with pain in the sky against the daily murders of women - simply because they are women - and we do it from above to be closer to our sisters,” the statement read.The action came a day before the march on International Women’s Day on Tuesday, where traditionally thousands of women take to the streets to demand equality and justice.

  • Florida teacher beaten and hospitalized after attack by 5-year-old student, police say

    A south Florida teacher was taken to the hospital last week after she was attacked by a 5-year-old student, leaving her “dazed” and “unresponsive,” officials

  • U.S. charges two siblings in $124 million cryptocurrency fraud

    U.S. authorities on Tuesday filed criminal charges against a cryptocurrency executive and civil charges against him and his sister, accusing them of defrauding retail investors out of millions of dollars with a digital token known as Ormeus Coin. In papers filed in Manhattan federal court, the Justice Department said John Barksdale lied about the value and profitability of Ormeus Coin's mining assets, including that the coin was backed by a $250 million mining operation generating more than $5 million of monthly revenue. Barksdale and his sister JonAtina Barksdale were separately charged by the Securities and Exchange Commission with conducting fraudulent unregistered offerings of Ormeus Coin.

  • Pictures of Ukrainians throwing Molotov cocktails taken during anti-government protests in 2014

    Social media posts shared hundreds of times show photos of people lobbing Molotov cocktails against a backdrop of flames. They claim the pictures show Ukrainians targeting Russian tanks invading the country. While Ukrainians have been making Molotov cocktails in response to the Russian invasion, the photos were taken as anti-government protests swept the capital Kyiv in 2014.“Ukrainian citizens destroy 2 Russian tanks with Molotov cocktails (Petrol, Gasoline) in Kiev. They are using the guerrill

  • ‘Swervin Money Gang’ member gunned down in drug deal gone wrong in Keene, police say

    The fatal shooting happened when two groups of young men from North Texas met up, planning to exchange two pounds of marijuana for $2,600, according to an affidavit.

  • How her childhood trauma led to helping Richmond families at their lowest

    This week marks National Funeral Directors and Morticians Appreciation Day. Lacyn Barton runs Woody Funeral Home and Cremation Service and Nelsen Funeral Home.

  • Tennessee football won't have spring game because of Neyland Stadium renovations

    Tennessee will not hold its Orange and White spring football game for only the second time since 1961.

  • Kirk Herbstreit reportedly joins Amazon as new 'Thursday Night Football' voice

    Kirk Herbstreit will reportedly continue his duties at ESPN.

  • Accused killer in deadly home invasion fled to Florida after shooting, records show

    Shannon Gilday told investigators he made several trips to C. Wesley Morgan’s home in the days leading up to the deadly shooting, according to court records.