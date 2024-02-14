New details emerge in death of missing Montgomery teen Michael Cole Jr.

New details emerged Wednesday in the twisting tale of a missing Montgomery's teen's death and the two teens who face murder charges in the case.

Preliminary hearings were set for Wednesday for two suspects in the slaying of Montgomery student Michael Cole Jr., but they have been continued at the request of the defense. The hearings are now scheduled for Feb. 28 before District Judge Tiffany B. McCord, court records show.

Cole, 16, was shot and killed on Jan. 25, court records show. Nicholas Trevon King-Sheppard and Nedvin Maynard Jones, Jr., both 18 and both of Montgomery, face felony murder charges in connection with the case, records show.

Cole’s family reported him missing the next day, touching off a community-wide search for answers. His body was found Jan. 29 along Selma Avenue. He had been shot in the head and his remains had been burned, records show.

Bond has been set at $750,000 for King-Sheppard and Jones, by Circuit Judge Brooke Reid. Her order issuing a bond provided more details: Cole, King-Sheppard, Jones and two other individuals allegedly fired shots into a house on Gaston Avenue that day. Cole was shot in the back of the head during that shooting, the order stated.

Sidney Lanier High School student Michael Cole Jr. was killed Jan. 25, officials said.

At first, King-Sheppard and Jones told investigating officers they knew nothing about the case, but they then allegedly told officers of their involvement, Reid’s order reads. The motive is believed to be that a person living in the home allegedly stole guns from one of the people involved in the shooting. There was no one at home at the time of the shooting, court records show.

King-Sheppard was free on bond Wednesday, after having been released previously and then ordered the return to jail. Reid had amended her bond order after his initial release requiring 25 percent of the bond amount be posted in cash, records show.

In a hearing Monday, the defense argued that King-Shepperd should be released on bond. Reid rescinded her cash payment stipulation.

Jones remained in the Montgomery County Detention Facility Wednesday, an online listing of inmates showed.

King-Shepperd and Jones are likely being charged under Alabama’s Accomplice Law. If a person is an active participant in a crime and is killed during the commission of that crime by their accomplices, or someone else, the accomplices can be charged with their murder.

