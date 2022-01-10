Details emerge in death of Pueblo mom allegedly shot by husband

A Pueblo man police say is connected to the shooting death of his wife in August allegedly told police he confused his wife for another person when firing the fatal shot.

According to an affidavit of probable cause recently obtained by The Pueblo Chieftain, Albert Lewis Rodriguez, 64, called 911 in the early morning hours of Aug. 16, 2021, and told dispatch he shot his wife, 52-year-old Valerie Munoz.

Rodriguez, according to the affidavit, allegedly told Munoz after shooting her that he had believed her to be an intruder though he admitted to police he and Munoz had been "having problems."

Rodriguez told dispatch that "it was dark, lights were off completely" when he shot her.

Pueblo police officer Carlos Medina arrived at the house at approximately 2:45 a.m. and cleared the residence before checking on Munoz, who was still alive and lying on the floor of the bedroom when police arrived.

Medina located a black Beretta firearm in the bedroom with Munoz, according to the affidavit.

Fire rescue and American Medical Response (AMR) arrived shortly after. While on scene, an AMR employee reportedly asked Munoz what happened. Munoz reportedly said that she got up in the night and was going to her chair in the living room when Rodriguez shot her in the back, according to the affidavit.

Rodriguez allegedly asked her, "Hey, babe, why didn't you make any noise? I thought you were Trece."

Pueblo police said they were unable to identify a person called "Trece" in the couple's life, according to the affidavit, and there was no sign of forced entry to the home.

More in Pueblo crime:Judge rejects plea deal for soon-to-be Pueblo City Councilman Vicente Martinez Ortega

Munoz died in the hospital at approximately 4:17 a.m.

An autopsy later revealed the gunshot hit Munoz in the chest, passing through her left lung before exiting her shoulder.

According to ballistic reports, the shot was fired from between six inches to three feet away.

Story continues

The morning of Munoz's death, Det. Joe Cordona spoke with her daughters, Hannah Vigil and Sabrina Oliver.

Vigil said she did not know of anyone Rodriguez or her mother feared, and mentioned that her mother usually sleeps in the bed and Rodriguez in a recliner.

Vigil stated that Rodriguez and her mother often fought. She claimed that Rodriguez uses methamphetamines and would become physically abusive to Munoz when he used meth, according to the affidavit.

In March 2021, Vigil said she arranged to have Munoz come to live with her in northern Colorado to get away from Rodriguez. However, upon Munoz's arrival at Vigil's house, Munoz allegedly changed her mind and went back to Rodriguez.

Oliver said she had previously observed "meth pipes" in the couple's house. According to a toxicology report from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Rodriguez had 338 nanograms per milliliter (ng/ml) of methamphetamine and 34 ng/ml of amphetamine in his system at the time of the shooting.

Oliver also stated that Albert would often get mad that her mother was "not contributing financially."

In an Aug. 30 phone call with police, Vigil stated that her mother always kept on a fish tank light or one of several other light sources in the house when she went to bed because she was at risk of falling due to a knee replacement.

In addition to the fish tank light, those light sources included a Himalayan salt lamp and two lamps in the front room.

Munoz also used flashlights if the lighting was poor, as it was important for Munoz, who used a cane, to be able to observe the terrain.

Oliver confirmed that the fish tank still had a working lamp, which she said she observed after her mother's death, along with other light sources.

On Dec. 17, Det. Jose Medina requested a warrant charging Albert Rodriguez with second-degree murder.

In his final summary, Medina described the couple's relationship as "dysfunctional" to the point that Valerie's daughter, who lives in northern Colorado, arranged her life so the victim could live with her permanently to get away from Rodriguez.

He also stated he did not believe, based on the statements of Munoz's daughters, that it was completely dark as Rodriguez stated and that based on the distance of the shot described in the ballistic report and the presence of meth in Rodriguez's system that he did not believe Rodriguez did not know who he was shooting.

"Albert lived with Valerie alone in the residence and based on the investigation, had no reason to believe he was shooting "Trece" or anyone else who would be a threat as there was not any evidence of forced entry to the residence," Medina wrote in the affidavit's summary.

The affidavit of probable cause for an arrest warrant was signed by 10th Judicial District Chief Judge Deborah Eyler.

Rodriguez is being held at the Pueblo County Detention Center on a $500,000 bond.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in court. Arrests and charges are merely accusations by law enforcement until, and unless, a suspect is convicted of a crime.

A year of unprecedented violence: Pueblo sees homicides double to 29 in 2021

Questions, comments, or story tips? Contact Justin at Jreutterma@ganett.com. Follow him on Twitter @jayreutter1.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Pueblo man suspected in homicide alleges he mistook wife for intruder