New details emerge in death of St. Johns County Deupty

In a development surrounding the death of St. Johns County Sergeant Michael Kunovich, new details have emerged from a recently released police report. The report, spanning over 44 pages, discloses the cause of death and provides insights into an interview with the suspect conducted by deputies.

Sergeant Kunovich’s cause of death was revealed as cardiac dysrhythmia, according to the report. The document not only outlines the specifics of what happened in the body camera footage but also the actions of other deputies on the night of the incident.

Initial suspicions of fentanyl exposure, leading to the administration of Narcan, are addressed in the report, which unveils the specific cause of death. One deputy is quoted in the report expressing the belief that Sgt. Kunovich would still be alive if the incident had not occurred.

On May 19 of this year, Sgt. Kunovich engaged in a struggle with Vergilio Aguliar Mendez after attempting to arrest him, resulting in the sergeant’s death.

A new report from the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office reveals that medical examiners attributed Sgt. Kunovich’s death from cardiac dysrhythmia was caused by physical and emotional stress during the arrest attempt. The report classifies the death as natural.

Several deputies interviewed for the report mentioned Sgt. Kunovich reported respiratory issues and the possibility of bronchitis.

At the time of this story, Aguilar Mendez faces charges of Aggravated Manslaughter and Resisting with Violence. Defense attorneys assert that he does not speak English and did not commit a crime.

Action News Jax Law and Safety Expert, Dale Carson, weighed in on the situation, stating, “By himself, the officer encountered someone he considers suspicious. He’s made an inquiry, he’s not getting straight answers, and the result is when he asks about a weapon. The individual reaches for something in his pockets. Those are earmarks for something bad happening.”

Deputies reported that Aguilar Mendez had a knife on his person, which he claimed was used for work on his farm. After his arrest, he allegedly expressed fear and a desire to stay in the United States rather than return to Guatemala.

Carson argued, “If you could argue the individual didn’t know why he was being stopped, he lives there, he was just in a restaurant, and those things could be true but they don’t stand in opposition to the officer’s effort to restrain him to look for identification to dispel deputies’ alarm for property or persons in the area.”

Aguilar Mendez told deputies that he didn’t believe the struggle was as intense as portrayed. He claimed to understand Spanish but insisted he did nothing wrong, stating that deputies simply grabbed and hit him.

Action News Jax reached out to Aguilar Mendez’s defense attorney for comment and is awaiting a response. This story continues to unfold, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

At approximately 9:00pm on May 19, 2023, SJSO Sergeant Michael Kunovich made contact with a male subject in the 2500 block of SR16 in St. Augustine. During the encounter, a physical altercation occurred and additional deputies responded. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/bL2WhiLkhl — St. Johns County Sheriff's Office (@SJSOPIO) May 20, 2023

