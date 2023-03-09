New details emerge from the Dominion-Fox News document dump

Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed on Wednesday it plans to end mandatory COVID-19 tests for travelers from China, joining other countries in eliminating the requirements. Reuters and other outlets on Tuesday reported that the CDC plans to drop the testing requirements imposed in early January on Friday. The CDC said on Wednesday that the "public health measure was put in place to protect U.S. citizens and communities as we worked to both identify the size of the (China COVID) surge and gain better insights into the variants that were circulating."