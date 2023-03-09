New details emerge from the Dominion-Fox News document dump
On March 7, a batch of exhibits were released in the $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit filed by Dominion Voting Systems against Fox News in March 2021.
The Fox News host said he deplored the former president in private and wished for the day he could ignore him.
While Fox News guests and anchors presented former President Trump's false allegations that voter fraud led to his defeat, boss Rupert Murdoch didn't believe a word of it.
The host of 'Sunday Morning Futures' and morning host for Fox Business Network figures prominently in Dominion's claims that the network lied about election fraud.
Journalists and other employees at the network spoke to The Daily Beast in the wake of explosive revelations about Fox News management and star talent.
Scott Macfarlane reports the documents in a lawsuit from the election technology company, Dominion, claim Fox News believed one thing about the 20-20 election and said the opposite on the air.
Jenna Ellis, a high-profile member of former U.S. President Donald Trump's legal team that challenged his 2020 election loss, agreed to be censured by a Colorado court after admitting to making false claims about voter fraud, according to a court ruling. Under the agreement released on Wednesday between Ellis and Colorado attorney disciplinary officials, Ellis acknowledged making 10 "misrepresentations" about the 2020 election.
"I barely even understood what he was saying," Alaska Republican Dan Sullivan said of the former Trump attorney's Jan. 6, 2021, message.
Network stars and executives such as Tucker Carlson and Rupert Murdoch privately disparaged Donald Trump and doubted lies about Jan. 6 and the 2020 election.
Jenna Ellis, a lawyer who represented former President Trump, admitted in court that she made various misrepresentations on social media and major television appearances about the 2020 presidential election, leading a judge to issue a public censure on Wednesday. Ellis, who was part of the former president’s efforts to challenge the legitimacy of his election…
Rioters broke into an office assigned to Republican Sen. Jim Risch on Jan. 6 and trashed it, newly released video shows.
A former White House official who helped implement Donald Trump's hardline immigration policies is breaking ranks with the former president and instead encouraging Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to pursue the presidency in 2024. Ken Cuccinelli, a former attorney general of Virginia, was a top official at the Department of Homeland Security during Trump’s single term in office.
After more than a decade, Right to Work laws in Michigan may soon be no more after a House committee voted this morning to recommend its repeal.
BEIJING/TAIPEI (Reuters) -China said on Wednesday it was "seriously concerned" by Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen's "transit" plans and had asked Washington for clarification, amid reports she will meet U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in the United States. McCarthy plans to meet Tsai in the United States in coming weeks, two sources told Reuters on Monday. McCarthy on Tuesday confirmed plans to meet Tsai in the United States this year and stressed this did not preclude a later visit to Taiwan, Bloomberg news agency reported.
Utah officials released body camera video of Chase Allan being shot multiple times by police after he was pulled over for an invalid registration and refused to get out of the car.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed on Wednesday it plans to end mandatory COVID-19 tests for travelers from China, joining other countries in eliminating the requirements. Reuters and other outlets on Tuesday reported that the CDC plans to drop the testing requirements imposed in early January on Friday. The CDC said on Wednesday that the "public health measure was put in place to protect U.S. citizens and communities as we worked to both identify the size of the (China COVID) surge and gain better insights into the variants that were circulating."
Fox News host Tucker Carlson privately expressed contempt for former President Trump in text messages revealed in court filings as part of the network’s ongoing legal fight with Dominion Voting Systems.
The DOJ released results of its investigation into the Louisville Police Department, alleging that officers repeatedly violated the Constitution.
