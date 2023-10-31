New details emerge from double-homicide cold case as detectives make new arrest in Abilene

This past weekend, cold case detectives from the Abilene Police Department made an arrest in a 41-year-old double homicide case. In 1982, the victims were identified in court documents as 30-year-old Susanna Flores Brown and her 8-year-old daughter Franchesca Antionette Martinez.

Detectives arrested Billye Brown of Abilene on Friday, according to Taylor County jail records. Brown faces two first-degree murder charges in connection with the deaths of Flores Brown, his common-law wife, and Martinez, Flores Brown’s daughter.

On Saturday, Brown was out on $200,000 bond, $100,000 on each of the two charges.

According to Taylor County court documents, detectives had reason to believe that Brown, 24 years old at the time, “intentionally and knowingly” caused the death of Flores Brown and Martinez back in 1982. Brown was noted as having found both bodies, but “did not appear to be overly upset about the murder of his wife and her daughter.”

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

According to court documents, in the early morning hours of March 9, 1982, officers responded to a call from Brown after he told them he had returned home from work and found both victims. When officers arrived at the scene, they found Flores Brown dead in her bedroom. The cause of death was later determined by the medical examiner to be asphyxia caused by manual strangulation.

The medical examiner also noted that Brown Flores had multiple head injuries with enough force to break her skull. At the time, officers at the scene found male DNA on Flores Brown’s body.

Flores Brown’s daughter, Franchesca Martinez, was found in her bedroom by responding officers. The medical examiner determined her cause of death was also asphyxia, caused by strangulation with the phone cord from the living room of the Brown home.

Responding officers also noted that there were no signs of forced entry into the home either by the doors or windows, and that there was no sign of a struggle at the scene. According to Brown in 1982, he had arrived home from work and used his key to unlock the door. When he entered the dark home, he turned on the lights and proceeded to find Brown Flores in their bedroom, followed by Martinez in her bedroom. He then bypassed the living room phone to enter the kitchen, and then used the kitchen phone to call for help.

It was also noted at the time that Brown worked for a company called NuCorp, who had very flexible work policies regarding shifts. Officers learned that it was common for workers to clock in and out for each other.

According to court documents, Brown was very controlling and abusive during his three-year relationship with Flores Brown. It was noted that both victims had said in previous encounters that were afraid of him, and that the Abilene Police Department had responded to multiple disturbance calls at their shared home. Flores Brown had gone so far as to ask her mother for money to change the locks on her home in the weeks leading up to her death. One week prior to her death, Flores Brown had also asked two of her siblings if they could procure a gun for her.

In 2012, according to court documents, the Abilene Police Department reviewed the case. They asked Billye Brown to come in for questioning twice and asked for his DNA once. On all three occasions, Brown declined, and the police did not press the issue further until 2023.

Earlier this year, cold case detectives decided to revisit the case a third time. On January 17, 2023, a Department of Public Safety laboratory was able to partially identify the male DNA found on Flores Brown's body at the original scene of the crime. Laboratory staff discovered that the DNA was more than 22,000 times more likely to have come from Billye Brown than any other individual.

Earlier this month, the Abilene Police Department brought Brown in for questioning, at which point they furnished a search warrant for Brown’s DNA after he again refused to provide it. Court records stated that after the collection of Brown’s DNA, he remarked “I think I just signed my death warrant.”

When officers questioned Brown as to why he had bypassed the phone in the living room to call for help from the phone in the kitchen, he remarked that his stepdaughter had been found with the living room phone cord around her neck. According to court documents, this indicated that Brown knew that the living room phone was not functional at the time.

Through advances in DNA technology, in addition to apparent new information, the Taylor County District Attorney’s Office was able to issue the arrest warrant just last weekend.

The city of Abilene faces on average seven or eight murders per year and currently has multiple unsolved murders on file. According to the District Attorney’s Office, the new cold case unit was opened in 2022 to help close these cases.

Sculpture outside the Taylor County Courthouse

If convicted, Billye Brown, now 65, could face five to 99 years in prison, or life in prison. According to the district attorney’s office, he will not be facing a possible capital punishment sentence. The office did warn, however, that the trial could take some time because Brown is out on bail. In general, the district attorney’s office tends to prioritize trials in which the defendants are unable to make bail.

All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: New details emerge from double-homicide cold case after new arrest