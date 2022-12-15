Details emerge of events surrounding fatal shooting on Reading playground

Dec. 14—One of the four teens who was shot on a Reading baseball field in March recorded the events leading up to and including the moment three teens opened fire on a crowd of youths, killing one and littering one side of the ballfield with 43 spent cartridges.

Officers who responded at about 7:45 p.m. March 14 to Brookline Park in the 1300 block of Meade Street found two victims on the baseball field, according to the presentment of the Seventh Investigating Grand Jury of Berks County. Amiere Bibbs, 18, a student at Gov. Mifflin High School, died of a single gunshot wound to the chest, and a 16-year-old girl suffered multiple gunshot wounds to her torso and left thigh.

Another shooting victim, an 18-year-old man, was found about a half-block away with a gunshot wound to the leg, and a 17-year-old boy was taken by private vehicle to Reading Hospital with a gunshot wound to the buttocks.

After the female victim was taken to the Reading Hospital trauma center, police located two cellphones on the field — one belonging to her and the other to a friend who had handed it to her for the purpose of recording a pre-arranged fight between two boys.

Police tracked down the owner of the second phone, who was identified in the presentment only as "Witness #1."

The presentment, which was included in the criminal complaints against the three shooting suspects, summarizes key testimony and provides a detailed account of the 18th Ward playground shooting.

Reading police on Monday charged Anthony M. Boria 18, of Reading; Julian A. Evans, 18, of Kenhorst; and Henry Madera Jr., 17, formerly of West Wyomissing, with third-degree murder, conspiracy, perjury, firearms law violations and multiple counts of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.

Boria and Evans were arraigned Tuesday afternoon and are being held in Berks County Prison to await a hearing. Medera was taken into custody in Florida, where his family had moved after the shooting. Prosecutors are seeking to have him extradited to Pennsylvania.

Berks County District Attorney John T. Adams said he couldn't offer details of the grand jury probe, but the presentment highlights testimony given between early July and early November.

At a press conference, Adams and Reading police Chief Richard Tornielli said that though investigators were aided by video footage from cellphone cameras and business security cameras in the area, they needed information to piece together the evidence. A lack of witness cooperation was making that difficult. An investigating grand jury is a tool prosecutors use to compel testimony.

"Investigators were impeded by many things, including parents," Adams said in a phone interview Wednesday. "It's sad."

One parent faces impending criminal charges, Adams said. The woman, according to the presentment, admitted that she told her daughter to ignore a subpoena to appear before the grand jury.

All three defendants testified that they were not at the playground at the time of the shooting, but their testimony was contradicted by witness testimony and video footage, according to the presentment.

The grand jury viewed a 1 minute, 46-second video recorded by the female shooting victim. In the video, as described in the presentment:

Several people are seen and heard in the pavilion area of the park. Two known individuals (who were not the shooters) are seen standing in the open, ready to fight.

A male is heard shouting "30 seconds" before the fight begins under the pavilion. Two groups of onlookers, one for each combatant, gather facing each other. After a brief fistfight, one of the combatants is confronted by a male from the opposing group, later identified as Boria, and words are exchanged.

Someone near the pavilion pulls out a handgun. Boria initially makes a sudden turn as if to run away, then turns back while holding a handgun. He fires several shots at the group.

Evans and Madera move out of camera view moments before the shots ring out, Evans appears to be reaching into a fanny pack strapped across his chest.

The female shooting victim was in the group that included Bibbs and the other male victims. She said their group was fired upon wildly by three males from the other group.

A few days after the shooting, Evans told Reading police that he had been working at a city pizza parlor at the time of the shooting. Criminal Investigator Joseph Snell testified that he learned Evans clocked out nearly two hours before the shooting.

Snell also said his department obtained security footage from the pizza shop that showed Evans wearing the identical clothing and distinct multicolored sneakers as the male reaching into his fanny pack at the playground.

The bullet casings recovered at the playground were concentrated in the area where Boria, Evans and Madera were standing. Ballistics tests showed they were fired by three different firearms.

Boria testified that he did not know Madera and was only a casual acquaintance of Evans. He denied being at the park and claimed to have never owned a handgun.

Witness testimony, however, indicated that Boria, Evans, Madera and one of the fistfight combatants were known to frequently hang out together. A witness testified that Boria had shown her pictures of guns he indicated belonged to him.