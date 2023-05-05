New details emerge in fatal Hill Section shooting; one suspect still at large

May 4—One of the suspects in the fatal shooting of a man two months ago in the Hill Section told investigators the victim was targeted for no apparent reason, arrest documents say.

City police released new details about the the homicide of 27-year-old David John Deshler as the search continued Thursday for the last of four men charged in his death.

Deshler was shot in the back of the head the night of March 12 in the 300 block of Schultz Court while on his way to a neighborhood vigil on Prescott Avenue. He died about 24 hours later at Geisinger Community Medical Center.

On Wednesday, police confirmed the filing of homicide charges against four city residents: Travis Anthony Lanzo of 1007 Sterling St.; David Gaskins of 2112 Wayne Ave.; Jonathan Lance Smith of 1134 Court St., and Noah Diemetri Ortiz of 725 S. Webster Ave.

Lanzo, 29, who police say fired the shot that killed Deshler, remained at large. The other three were jailed in the Lackawanna County Prison without bail.

Their arrests followed an investigation that included numerous interviews and the review of video surveillance depicting the four suspects at and near the scene at the time of the shooting, police said.

According to a criminal complaint filed by Detectives Michael Schultz and Edward McIntyre, Deshler was fatally injured when Lanzo fired multiple shots at him from a .40-caliber handgun after accompanying the other suspects to the 300 block of Schultz Court.

The shooting came after Smith, 32, had a heated confrontation with another man, Freddy "Frenchie" Mealing, at the vigil earlier in the night, police said.

Smith later contacted Gaskins, Lanzo and Ortiz and they returned to the neighborhood, traveling in two separate vehicles, police said.

Video surveillance showed Smith brandishing a handgun and chambering a round before walking down the 300 block of Schultz from Linden Street toward the area where the previous altercation occurred, police said. Lanzo, who was also armed, followed but later returned to Linden Street to wait with Gaskins, 35, and Ortiz, 24.

"Investigators believe that Jonathan Smith went there to commit a violent felony with a handgun on Mealing and brought Lanzo along to assist him in doing so," detectives wrote in the complaint.

Video footage later showed Deshler walking into Schultz Court, with Lanzo and Gaskins following, before he is shot, police said.

Gaskins, who was taken into custody in late March at his home, identified Lanzo as the shooter in an interview with detectives, the complaint said.

Gaskins told detectives Lanzo shot Deshler for no apparent reason, saying Lanzo is always "bugging out" and doing "crazy" things, according to the complaint. It's possible Lanzo shot the victim to "impress," like he was "proud to have a body," Gaskins said.

Although Gaskins denied knowing Lanzo planned to shoot the victim, detectives said video showed Gaskins pulling up his shirt to conceal his face before the shooting happened.

Smith, who was taken into custody shortly after the shooting, identified Lanzo and Gaskins as the individuals in Schultz Court with Deshler when he was shown surveillance footage of the incident by detectives, the complaint said.

Asked if the shooting was a case of mistaken identity, Smith said both Lanzo and Gaskins know Mealing and said "whatever his friends did is because they wanted to do it," detectives wrote.

Investigators recovered nine .40-caliber shell casings with multiple head stamps at the shooting scene, police said.

Some of the casings matched those recovered after a gunman fired seven rounds into a home in the 600 block of Deacon Street on Jan. 18, said police, who identified Lanzo as a suspect in that incident.

Gaskins, Ortiz and Smith were arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Laura Turlip on criminal homicide and conspiracy charges. Their preliminary hearings are scheduled May 19 at 10:15 a.m.

