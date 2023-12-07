Details emerge in first day of Kevin Lindke assault trial

Following a physical altercation with local social media figure Kevin Lindke outside a St. Clair County Board session earlier this year, neither the 43-year-old influencer nor two other parties involved asked Port Huron police to press charges.

The point emerged toward the end of testimony Wednesday on the trial's first day for Lindke, as he faces charges of aggravated assault, assault and battery, and disorderly person jostling stemming from an incident on June 1 with a local developer and a county employee who attempted to step in.

“I didn’t submit any charges because at the completion of my report, nobody wanted to pursue any charges,” Sgt. Jennifer Sly said before jurors in St. Clair County District Court. “When I was done with my report that night, I was done with it.”

Though not the first on scene, Sly responded to the call at the county administration building downtown after a panic alarm was set. Lindke had been livestreaming the board meeting on Facebook for followers of his Through My Eyes” page and twice attempted to confront Rob Drewek, a developer with the Eddy Center in St. Clair — first briefly at Drewek’s invitation mid-meeting, and later, as Drewek went to leave.

Both Sly and Drewek testified Wednesday.

Additionally, videos from the livestream and Sly’s body camera showed multiple views of the incident. That included as Lindke wielded profanity-laden accusations at Drewek about a loan extension request before county commissioners in their first conversation — the first time the two had met — as well as later when Drewek could be seen swatting Lindke’s phone from his hand before ending up on the ground.

Drewek has maintained Lindke punched him in the head. Because the phone containing the livestream hit the floor, several seconds pass in footage that do not show the entire nature of his fall.

Soon after, Geoff Donaldson, a senior planner for the county, is seen putting himself between Lindke and Drewek, and according to testimony, bumped chests with Lindke, ultimately being knocked to the ground, as well.

However, who was truly assaulted and whose demeanor proved more aggressive was a repeat subject for questioning between Assistant Prosecutor Paul Soderberg and Lindke, who’s representing himself.

“He wanted a fight. He went on the attack. He wasn’t going to be stopped,” Soderberg said during his opening remarks, once repeating the sentiment. “That’s what this case is about.”

Soderberg recalled Lindke’s frequent quarrel against the county and its officials, alleging Lindke pursued the confrontation “because he was recording to all to create content for his social media followers.”

Meanwhile, Lindke refuted the claim, adding he believed the prosecution’s accounted details “are not quite factual.”

“You’re going to see there was no fight,” he told jurors.

Although Soderberg emphasized that Sly had been “taking a whole picture” view at the scene, Lindke on multiple occasions Wednesday drew focus to being listed as the victim in the police official’s report.

“How common is it for a victim in a police report to be charged with a crime?” Lindke asked Sly.

Before she left the witness stand, Judge William Hackel, the case’s visiting hearing officer from New Baltimore, also paused to clarify. It isn’t a police officer’s job to decide what the prosecutor authorizes, he said, and it often varies between more, less, or no charges being filed.

Testimony Friday to delve more into third party's involvement, injuries

Lindke asked Drewek about their difference in demeanor, if Drewek ever heard physical threats of violence from him, and if Drewek recalled taking an additional swipe toward him.

Drewek denied the assertion and said he found Lindke’s tone in confronting him aggressive. Pressed to express thoughts about Lindke, Drewek said, “Yeah, I have an opinion. I think you’re nuts.”

Lindke and Drewek’s exchange in front of jurors additionally covered Donaldson’s fall, and Lindke insinuated liquid spilled from a water bottle Drewek dropped made the county building’s tile floor slippery, contributing to how the county employee ended up on the floor after his and Lindke’s legs “accidently got wrapped up.”

Video footage showed Donaldson and Lindke in close proximity, but that, too, doesn’t show a few clear seconds in how Donaldson fell — only the sound Donaldson made in distress. Though he’s also a prosecution witness, the county employee did not testify Wednesday.

Trial proceedings were expected to reconvene at 9 a.m. Friday. Hackel said Lindke also had a couple witnesses.

Soderberg said Donaldson hit his head on the floor in the fall. Sly said the county official requested treatment from EMS but didn’t ask to go to the hospital. Lindke appeared to question the legitimacy of Donaldson’s injuries.

In his remarks, Soderberg said jurors would hear more about Donaldson’s experience, his attempt to be a good Samaritan intervening in the confrontation between Drewek and Lindke, and the concussion he later sustained with other injuries that required physical therapy.

Lindke asked jurors to separate his swearing and tone in video evidence from what he believes was his intent in the June 1 altercation.

“I’m not being charged with swearing. I’m not being charged with calling people names,” he said. “I’m charged with committing acts of violence.”

