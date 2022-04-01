Details emerge following police shooting at Omni Apartments

Las Cruces police officers block a parking lot following a shooting at the Omni Apartments on Thursday, March 31, 2022

LAS CRUCES - A Las Cruces police officer fired at least one round Thursday at a man carrying a firearm who was fleeing officers intent on arresting him at his residence, the Omni Apartments off Triviz Drive.

David Chavez, 18, is suspected of fleeing the apartment complex following the shooting and barricading himself in the backyard of an occupied home for hours until surrendering. A statement of facts about Chavez's arrest does not indicate whether Chavez or any officer were injured in the shooting or ensuing chase.

Chavez is charged with a felony count of being in possession of a stolen firearm and a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest related to the March 31 incident. He's also charged with a felony count of aggravated fleeing from an officer and misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest and having no registration related to a March 29 incident, which is why police wanted to take him into custody in the first place.

The shooting, chase and SWAT callout caused minor chaos in the south central neighborhood. Schools and businesses went on lockdown, residents were told to shelter in place and drivers were rerouted.

One couple who were at the Omni Apartments deciding whether to rent a unit witnessed the shooting as a complex manager was giving them a tour. The shooting did not deter the couple from eventually signing the lease.

Chavez accused of fleeing police — twice

Court documents state a police officer stopped a Honda Civic near Archuleta Road and Amador Avenue at 1:14 a.m. Tuesday, though no reason for the traffic stop is provided. Chavez, who was driving the Civic, fled from officers.

On Thursday, officers talked to Chavez's parents who said their son was staying at the Omni Apartments. Later that day, a unit of LCPD officers and U.S. Marshals Task Force officers arrived at the Omni and saw Chavez exit the apartment he was staying in just before 2 p.m., court documents state.

One officer observed an extended handgun magazine sticking out of Chavez's waistband, the documents state, and called out that the suspect had a gun.

Court documents state that officers commanded Chavez to stop but he instead fled to the south and west of the complex. An LCPD officer fired at least one round at Chavez before he jumped a fence at the southwest corner of the complex and fled into the surrounding residential neighborhood.

SWAT units, including a Rook, at the corner of Thomas Avenue and Locust Street in Las Cruces on Thursday, March 31, 2022.

Las Cruces police were emailed a video at 2:37 p.m. showing Chavez in the backyard of a home in the 2100 block of Enzie Drive — about three blocks west of the Omni Apartments — court documents state.

A woman who lived in a residence near the corner of Thomas Drive and Enzie later told police that she encountered Chavez when he jumped a wall into her backyard. Chavez allegedly told her not to call police.

At 2:50 p.m., court documents state, police learned Chavez had barricaded himself in a shed in the woman's backyard. Chavez allegedly refused to surrender for the next couple of hours before police were able to take him into custody at 4:41 p.m.

Police say Chavez was carrying a semiautomatic 9mm with an extended magazine with 30 rounds of ammunition. The gun was reported stolen out of Tucson, Arizona, court documents state.

While SWAT and area law enforcement responded to the fleeing and barricaded suspect, several nearby businesses and schools were placed on lockdown and several streets within the Locust Street-to-Triviz Drive corridor were blocked.

University Hills Elementary — closest to Thomas and Enzie — remained on lockdown until the incident was resolved.

Vehicles line up on Panlener Avenue to pick up children from University Hills Elementary, which has been on lockdown due to police activity in the area on Thursday, March 31, 2022.

Kelly Jameson, spokesperson for the Las Cruces school district, confirmed University Hills students were on a "controlled release" amid the incident wherein parents were asked to remain in their vehicles while school staff escorted students out. It took hours after the school's scheduled 2:30 p.m. last bell before all children were released to their caregivers.

Anniversary to remember

New Mexico State freshmen Nicolette Blair and Diego Gonzalez decided to celebrate their one-year dating anniversary by moving from separate dorms on campus into a shared apartment off campus.

Blair, 19, and Gonzalez, 18, were set on renting a one-bedroom in the Omni Apartments and were taking a tour of a corner unit with the leasing manager on Thursday.

"We had just walked in and were walking around (the apartment) when we heard yelling outside," Gonzalez said.

The leasing manager peeked her head outside, Gonzalez said, and that's when they all heard several gunshots.

"I was so scared," Blair said. "(The manager) told us, 'Get in the bathroom.'"

Las Cruces police officers search for evidence following a shooting at the Omni Apartments on Thursday, March 31, 2022

The three stayed in the bathroom "about five minutes," Blair said, until it seemed safe to come out.

Police were already on scene.

The couple — both originally from El Paso — said the leasing manager assured them the shooting was an exception and within an hour, they had signed a lease.

By 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Blair and Gonzalez were moving in personal items and meeting next-door neighbors while yellow police tape blocked an adjacent parking lot and detectives scoured the area for evidence.

Under investigation

The Doña Ana County Officer Involved Incident Task Force — made up of New Mexico State Police, New Mexico State University Police, Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Office and the Las Cruces Police Department — is investigating the shooting.

Witnesses, or anyone with information regarding this incident, are asked to contact the Las Cruces Police Department at 575-526-0795.

