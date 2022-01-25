New details emerge in the Gulfport shooting that left two dead. Here’s what we know

A Gulfport man died of a self-inflicted gunshot in a wooded area after he allegedly shot and killed a man angry at him over the time it took to do bodywork on a vehicle, authorities said Tuesday morning.

Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer said Emael Sims, 40, of Gulfport, died of multiple gunshot wounds at the scene of the 1:30 p.m. shooting Monday on Jeff Road near Rippy Road. The area is east of U.S. 49.

Gulfport police responded to 911 calls about the shooting talk to witnesses before finding the suspect, identified as Ambrose “Mr. Charlie” Charles, 73, of Gulfport, in the area.

Gulfport police said they tried to get Charles to drop his weapon and surrender, but he allegedly fired at the officers, and the responding officers fired back at Charles.

After Gulfport police fired at Charles, he managed to run to a wooded are nearby, police said.

The coroner said a police officer trying to catch Charles saw him shoot and kill himself in the woods before he could be taken into custody, Switzer said. Charles died of a single gunshot wound to the head, Switzer said.

At the scene, Switzer said he learned from a relative of Sims that he was mad because he felt like Charles had taken too long to do bodywork on a vehicle.

Neighbors first realized something was going on after hearing the two men arguing before gunshots went off. The witnesses were able to provide a description of Charles to the police officers.

Sims was not armed, Switzer said.

Charles lived in a home on some property that belonged to some residents on Jeff Road and did body work on vehicles there, authorities said.

Because Gulfport police officers fired shots at the suspect, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation was called in to do the independent investigation along with Biloxi police, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department and the Harrison County District Attorney’s Office.

MBI investigates all shooting involving police.

A forensic exam on the bullet that hit Charles is pending to confirm the shot that killed him came from the handgun he allegedly used in the shooting.

The investigation is continuing.

The investigation is continuing. To report information, call Gulfport police at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crimestoppers at 877-787-5898.