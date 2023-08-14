New details emerge after Hasbrouck Heights man charged with murder; victim identified

A 71-year-old Hasbrouck Heights man admitted to suffocating his wife to death with a pillow and attempting to stage a burglary to cover up the crime, court documents state.

Michael Manis was charged with the murder of his wife, Judith, after he initially "plotted several scenarios in an attempt to cover up the crime," according to an affidavit of probable cause obtained by NorthJersey.com Monday. He is also facing charges of disturbing/desecrating human remains, hindering apprehension and filing a false report to law enforcement.

An investigation by the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office and Hasbrouck Heights Police Department determined Michael Manis killed Judith Manis on Friday in their Hamilton Avenue home before staging the scene.

He ransacked the house and hid jewelry in the basement ceiling before discarding some of the victim's belongings in the dumpster of an apartment complex in Wood-Ridge, according to the affidavit.

NJ news Number of lawsuits against North Jersey real estate influencers reaches double digits

Michael Manis then called police at 5:01 p.m. Saturday to report that he came home to find his wife dead and "possibly beaten," according to the affidavit. He also stated that he believed a robbery had taken place, but he later admitted to the murder and attempted coverup, the affidavit stated.

Property records show that Michael and Judith Manis have owned the Hamilton Avenue house since 1996.

This article originally appeared on New Jersey Herald: Hasbrouck Heights NJ murder case: See court document details