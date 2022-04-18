New details emerge involving murder of missing man

Apr. 18—New details have emerged in the case of a Milledgeville man who was found dead in a wooded area in Baldwin County last week.

Authorities believe the victim was stabbed to death.

Baldwin County Sheriff's Office Detective Maj. Brad King identified the victim as Brandon Harris.

Earlier that day, a man driving the victim's car in Macon-Bibb County was taken into custody.

King said James C. Porter Bonner, of the 200 block of Lawrence Road, Milledgeville, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for probation violation.

The next day, authorities charged Bonner with Harris' murder.

Bonner remains jailed in the Baldwin County Law Enforcement Center.

Deputy Sgt. Shawn Tapley said detectives with the Milledgeville Police Department requested the assistance of deputies while they were investigating a missing person case at a residence on the 200 block of Lawrence Road on April 7.

Tapley said he, along with Deputy Carpenter, who was field training with him that day, met with several police detectives at the residence.

At the time, city police detectives were talking with some people on the front porch of the residence, Tapley said in an incident report.

Once detectives finished, Tapley said detectives asked them to go with them to a residence on the 600 block of Brown Crossing Road, several miles outside the city limits, so they could continue their investigation.

Shortly after deputies and city police detectives arrived at the residence in the county, detectives began talking with a man and woman there, Tapley said in his report.

After a brief conversation with the couple, Baldwin County Sheriff's Office Detectives Chris Youngblood and Chris Burrell came to the residence to lend assistance.

Detectives from both law enforcement agencies later concluded that they were going to need a search warrant before they went deeper into their investigation, so Youngblood and Burrell left from the residence to secure a warrant. Within a short period, Burrell obtained a search warrant from Ocmulgee Judicial Circuit Superior Court Judge Alison T. Burleson. Detectives with the sheriff's office then returned to the residence on Brown Crossing Road and joined city police detectives, along with Tapley and Carpenter.

Special agents with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Region 6 Office in Milledgeville later came to the residence and placed yellow crime scene tape around an outside area of the residence.

It wasn't long before King, along with Mary Chandler, special agent in-charge of the local GBI office, along with Brian Hargrove, assistant special agent in-charge of the local GBI office, arrived on the scene.

"During a search of the outside area of the residence, several Milledgeville Police Department detectives advised that they had located a body that was partially submerged in a hole, filled with water, in the woods behind the residence," Tapley said in his report.

A copy of the incident report, which is public record, was obtained by The Union-Recorder.

Harris' body was retrieved a short time later. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Baldwin County Deputy Coroner Foster Hurt. The victim's body since has undergone an autopsy at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Laboratory in Decatur.

The cause and manner of his death has not yet been revealed.