New details emerge in July boat crash that killed one, hurt six on Lake Tobesofkee

The driver of a 32-foot-long Fountain powerboat that in late July collided with a pontoon boat on Lake Tobesfokee and killed a young man was traveling “at an excessive speed” and under the influence of alcohol, investigators say.

The driver, Eric Delma Head, 57, was arrested Wednesday on charges that included first-degree homicide by vessel and reckless operation of a vessel.

Arrest warrants obtained by The Telegraph allege that Head, an aircraft mechanic who lives at an apartment complex on the lake, was at the helm of a boat that was being driven “in a reckless manner at an excessive speed” when it struck a 24-foot Bentley pontoon boat with six people aboard.

One of the pontoon boat’s seven passengers, 22-year-old William Childs, died of injuries he suffered in the wreck, officials have said.

Another passenger on the pontoon boat with Childs was said to have suffered a broken shoulder blade in the July 24 crash, which happened shortly after 1:30 a.m.

Two other Macon men were arrested this week, accused of giving false statements to investigators and hindering Head’s arrest.

Head was being held without bond at the Bibb County jail on Thursday and is awaiting a first-appearance hearing.