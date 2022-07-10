Details emerge in Las Cruces' Saturday shooting after one victim dies. Here's what we know

Justin Garcia, Las Cruces Sun-News
·1 min read

LAS CRUCES - The charges against a Las Cruces man heightened after one of the two people shot on Saturday died.

James Theriault, 80, stands charged with one count of murder, one count of attempted murder, tampering with evidence and conspiracy to commit tampering with evidence. Police arrested Theriault shortly after they arrived at the 900 block of South San Pedro responding to a shooting, according to Las Cruces Police Department Officer and spokesperson Jason Sauceda.

The victims' son told the Sun-News his father, 39-year-old Carlos Pichardo, died Saturday. However, he said that his mother was in stable condition at an El Paso hospital.

The Sun-News initially reported that a shooter hit two people near South San Pedro and Colorado Avenue intersection. The shooting occurred around 4:20 p.m. on July 9. More details about the incident will be available once an affidavit becomes publicly available Monday morning.

Theriault remains in jail as of the publication of this article. Typically, prosecutors with the 3rd Judicial District Attorney’s office file motions requesting a judge hold the defendants charged with murder in jail. In most cases in Doña Ana County, judges call for defendants accused of murder to be detained, according to reporting from the Sun-News.

Justin Garcia is a public safety reporter for the Las Cruces Sun-News. He can be reached at JEGarcia@lcsun-news.com or on Twitter @Just516garc.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Details emerge in Las Cruces shooting on San Pedro after victim dies

