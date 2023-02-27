Details emerge after Lee deputies fired, arrested for allegedly pouring hot water on inmates

Details have surfaced nearly a week after two Lee County correction officers were fired and arrested after an investigation found they threw hot water from a dispenser onto three inmates.

According to an arrest affidavit, on Feb. 10 a preliminary report identified Casey Howell, 26, and Enzo Finamore, 24, as the suspects who caused first- and second-degree burns after their poured hot water on several inmates.

Throughout the investigation, authorities determined Howell injured inmates Yunier Graveran-Gonzalez, 25, formerly of Cape Coral, and Rickey Rumph, 57, of Fort Myers.

According to the report, Rumph's injuries included redness and irritation to his upper body, while Graveran-Gonzalez showed signs of extreme redness and irritation, coupled with pin-sized pustules that developed into what appeared to be blisters.

Howell admitted throwing hot water on Rumph and Graveran-Gonzalez after they kicked on the celldoor and window, the report says.

Finamore was charged with injuring Keith Lamza, 43, of Cape Coral.

Lamza's injuries included redness and discoloration to his right palm, which appeared to be healing. He was housed at the Lee County Sheriff's Office Core facility when the injury occurred.

Finamore admitted to throwing hot water on Lamza in response to his misbehavior in the cell, according to the report.

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said Casey Howell, 32, is one of two deputies handcuffed Tuesday after they injured at least two prisoners.

During a Feb. 22 press conference, Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said the area is used for inmates who are violent and a danger to themselves or others.

A deputy doing checks "immediately" notified his supervisor. They determined the injuries were first- and second-degree burns caused by the deputies, Marceno said. Authorities treated the victims on-site.

Marceno said none of the victims reported the incident.

Corrections personnel contacted the Major Crimes Unit.

Finamore's employment with the Sheriff's Office began in December 2021, while Howell started in 2022.

As a result, Marceno said they've removed the hot water dispensers from the officers in the wing. It's one of several wings that didn't yet have security cameras.

After the incident, the Sheriff's Office added cameras at the location.

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said Enzo Finamore, 24, is one of two deputies terminated and handcuffed Tuesday after they injured at least two prisoners.

They've also added a supervisor to observe the unit directly.

Howell faces charges of official misconduct; felony battery; and misdemeanor battery. He bonded out Wednesday and pleaded not guilty Thursday, court records indicate. He's next due March 27 for his arraignment.

Finamore is charged with official misconduct and misdemeanor battery. He bonded out Wednesday and is next due in court March 27 for his arraignment. He has not entered a plea.

What are each of the victims in jail for?

Rumph is in custody, charged with assault and battery, both on a person aged 65 or older, jail records indicate. Graveran remains in custody on charges of fraud; loitering; and disturbing the peace.

Lamza was jailed and charged with criminal mischief of more than $200, jai records indicate.

