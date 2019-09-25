Details emerge on Mama June Shannon's court appearance after crack cocaine arrest

Mama June Shannon's estranged daughters were nowhere to be seen as she appeared in court Wednesday for an arraignment hearing tied to felony drug charges.

The 40-year-old showed up at an Alabama courthouse wearing dark sunglasses and a sweatshirt with the hood pulled tightly over her face. A closer look at the paparazzi photos, which were obtained by the Daily Mail, seem to show that some of her front teeth are broken or missing. (The reality star famously got a new set of teeth in 2017, when she debuted her full-body makeover.)

Also present was Mama June's boyfriend, Geno Doak, who was arrested alongside her in March when authorities discovered crack cocaine and related drug paraphernalia.

According to TMZ, upon exiting their shared SUV, Geno yelled at onlookers and media, "What's up, p-ssies? F--king queers?"

A camera crew for WE TV, which houses Mama June's reality show, was onsite at the courthouse to film the couple's entrance and exit, TMZ notes. Producers are reportedly still deciding whether or not they will air footage captured in recent months.

As the couple exited the courthouse, Geno yelled, "Not guilty, not guilty," an apparent reference to their pleas.

The two are reportedly living in an RV because Mama June recently unloaded her home. According to witnesses who toured the house this summer, the bedroom floor was littered with "what looked like needles or syringes."

In August, Mama June took to Facebook in effort to sell off household items, including many of her daughters' belongings. Her teenage children, Honey Boo and Lauryn, have reportedly refused to see their mother until she cleans up her act and breaks up with Geno.