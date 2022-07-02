New details emerge after man allegedly kills one, barricades himself in Memphis motel, records show

New details have emerged after a man was arrested and charged with murder.

On June 30, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Detectives responded to a shooting with injuries in the 1000 block of Cross Wood Lane.

RELATED: Woman dies after being shot in Cordova, deputies say

Detectives were told that a woman was pronounced dead at Regional One Hospital, records show.

According to reports, detectives were told that the victim, Marquicha Thomas, and her boyfriend, Byron Pipkin, 33, were involved in an argument in the garage of their home and a witness observed Thomas run out of the garage and the suspect shot the victim, an affidavit.

The victim collapsed in the front yard and the suspect dragged the victim back into the garage, a release said.

A witness said the suspect went into the home and told a six-year-old to come with him. The child and Pipkin fled the scene in a white Mercedes Benz sedan.

According to reports, as Pipkin was leaving the area he called 911 and stated he was following the suspect that shot his girlfriend. He named another person as the suspect.

RELATED: Man arrested, charged with murder after barricade situation at Memphis motel, deputies say

Pipkin dropped the child off at an acquaintance’s house and left the area.

Detectives determined that Pipkin was the shooter and that the other person was not involved or at the home at the time of the shooting.

Records show that the detectives located the Pipkin on July 1 at the Economy Inn in the 2300 block of Ketchum Road where he barricaded himself for a brief time.

Pipkin was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun, domestic assault-bodily harm and existing arrest warrants.

He is due in court on July 5 and has no bond.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: