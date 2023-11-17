New details emerge about man charged with stalking Abilene city manager

City council meeting regular, Eddie Pugh, was arrested Thursday and charged with third-degree felony stalking in connection with incidents at the city manager's home.

Pugh was out of jail on a $75,000 bond as of Friday, according to court documents.

According to Assistant District Attorney Dan Joiner, an additional charge of deadly conduct was rejected. That charge was in relation to Pugh allegedly pointing a firearm at someone, but there was no evidence that the firearm was loaded, so the charge was dropped. If convicted, Pugh faces a sentence of two-to-10 years in prison or 10 years probation.

Eddie Pugh addresses the Abilene City Council Oct. 26 where he criticized City Manager Robert Hanna’s performance.

Alleged nighttime 'protests'

This arrest was in connection with alleged nighttime protesting on November 12 and 14 outside City Manager Robert Hanna's residence. According to court documents, a complaint was filed saying Pugh was at Hanna's home Nov. 12 after dark using a bullhorn and yelling so loudly people could hear his voice from several blocks away. According to the report, family members were fearful that Pugh could hurt them.

On. Nov. 14, Pugh allegedly returned to the Hanna residence and pointed an "AR-type rifle" at the house at approximately midnight.

According to court documents, on November 15, Pugh allegedly posted a photo on social media showing his truck bed with a rifle in it, pointed at the Hanna residence.

The Abilene Police Department conducted an investigation into alleged ongoing harassment from Pugh directed at Hanna and his family from September through November 2023. Allegations include that Pugh posted Hanna's personal cell phone number online and that he posted a Facebook "reel" featuring Hanna with the words "FIRE HIM," written on top.

The Hanna family said the behavior has "affected their everyday life" and Hanna said he felt unsafe in his home and feared for the safety of his family.

The November 16 city council meeting and subsequent arrest

In recent months, Pugh has voiced his concerns several times at Abilene city council meetings about a local church.

On Thursday, however, Pugh was particularly animated and even brought a bright orange sign stating that if "y’all had half a brain, y'all would fire Robert Hanna."

In his more than three-minute-long oration, Pugh emphasized that he is concerned about his right to protest. He additionally stated that “Robert Hanna abused his positional authority when I went to his house to protest the other night.” According to Pugh himself, he spent two nights in a row protesting outside Hanna's home.

Pugh later claimed in the meeting that he was wrongfully arrested for criminal trespass and disorderly conduct and that his "license to carry concealed is in the process of being suspended.” Pugh said he is appealing the process, but in the meantime is "forced to open carry.”

While Pugh admitted to being at Hanna's house on at least two seperate nights, he claimed that the city council "continues to harass me."

In a video posted live to Facebook, Pugh states that he was arrested as he was driving home from the city council meeting Thursday. He noted in the video that arresting officers found a 45-caliber bullet clip in his car at the time of his arrest.

Pugh goes on to describe his bond conditions that were recently modified. He describes the ankle monitor he must wear and that he cannot leave his residence between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. Pugh then asserts in the video that he was told he had 48 hours to turn in all his weapons, firearms and ammunition. At that point, he noted that he will now go out and "probably buy a huge spear and carry that around" when he is protesting.

Eddie Pugh has been charged with stalking after allegedly protesting at night outside Abilene City Manager Robert Hanna's home.

The magistrate that read Pugh his rights in relation to the stalking charge said Pugh does indeed have to turn in his weapons and ammunition to the Abilene Police Department.

An emergency protective order (EPO) filed against Pugh requires the weapons and ammunition are turned in for the duration of the EPO, which is 61 days. The removal of weapons and ammunition from an individual with a EPO filed against them is a Texas state law and is not unique to this situation, the magistrate said.

All people charged with a crime are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Man arrested for allegedly stalking Abilene city manager