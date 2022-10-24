Details emerge in Modesto family fight that left mother and son dead, second son injured

In July, a man bleeding from multiple gunshot wounds ran from his south Modesto home to seek help from a neighbor. Two hours later, Stanislaus County sheriff’s deputies found his mother and brother dead inside the house.

Authorities did not initially release the name of the mother or say who killed whom. But they closed the case this month, calling it a murder-suicide.

Sgt. Erich Layton said a family fight preceded the violence. Jason Flores, 41, killed his mother and shot his 46-year-old brother before turning the gun on himself inside their Inyo Avenue home, Layton said.

The brother who escaped suffered serious injuries but survived.

The mother, identified as 71-year-old Gloria Flores, was shot, but she died of multiple injuries to her head, neck and back that were caused by a hatchet, Layton said.

He said the case was reviewed and rejected by the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office, and sheriff’s detectives have classified it as closed due to “death of offender.”