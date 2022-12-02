Details emerge in Naples physician death probe, gunshot wound cause of death, report says

The building where Dr. Eric Andrew Salata operated the Pura Vida Med Spa at 350 Fifth Ave S. in Naples on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. The spa was on the second floor of the building.

New details have emerged around the sudden death of a Naples physician accused of assaulting at least two women at his Pura Vida Medical Spa office in the span of a month.

Shortly after 6:15 p.m. Monday, deputies were called to the 4800 block of Gail for a welfare check on Eric Salata, 54.

According to an incident report from the Collier County Sheriff's Office, a caller alerted authorities they hadn't detected any movement on Salata's ankle monitor since approximately 10:15 a.m. Monday.

A witness told deputies she noticed Salata left two notes at his residence. The contents of those notes weren't released.

She added that Salata also left his wedding rings and credit cards at the residence.

A spokesperson for the company responsible for the ankle monitor confirmed with authorities the halt to Salata's movement since Monday morning, the report indicates.

When deputies searched the area, they noticed a boot in a wooded area. When they approached, they saw Salata laying in a ditch.

Salata suffered from a gunshot wound to the right side of his head, deputies said, adding that a pistol was next to his right leg.

Officers with the Naples Police Department had arrested Salata, of Sanibel, a little more than a week ago, Nov. 21, on charges linked to two accused molestations. He was living in Collier County after Hurricane Ian.

Operating out of a second-floor suite on Naples’ toney Fifth Avenue South shopping strip, Salata’s practice focused on body contouring, skin care and spa treatments.

Officers arrested Salata on Nov. 21 at his office.

Judge Michael Provost set a $100,000 bond for Salata, 54, Nov. 22, court records revealed last week. Records indicate he paid cash bail to the courts and bonded out from the Collier County Jail immediately.

Salata was due in court Dec. 19.

