New details emerge in North Augusta murder: Dog shot and killed

Aug. 30—New details have emerged in a North Augusta murder, including the death of a dog.

On Friday, Dallan Timothy Thorstenson, 24, claimed he shot a home intruder in self-defense. Police quickly pointed out inconsistencies in his story and charged him with murder.

On Monday morning, the North Augusta Department of Public Safety released the full incident report.

While clearing the residence, officers "observed a dog at the top of the stairs that was deceased and a handgun laying on a dresser," according to the incident report .

Public safety confirmed the dog died from a gunshot wound.

Around 10:30 a.m., on Friday morning, the North Augusta Department of Public Safety responded to a home invasion/shooting incident at a residence on Thurmond Street.

When officers arrived at the home, they observed a deceased male on the floor, according to a release on Friday from the North Augusta Department of Public Safety.

The suspect told police "he shot an intruder in self-defense," according to the release.

Public safety said witnesses inside the residence at the time of the shooting provided statements revealing "conflicting evidence that could not support the original intruder claims," said police.

The victim was later identified as 42-year-old Gary Pixley, according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables.