Details emerge on phone threats to church

Aug. 23—More details have come to light about threats made to the Connection Christian Church earlier this month.

According to an Odessa Police Department report released Tuesday, officers received a 911 call around 12:30 p.m. Aug. 11 from someone at the church stating a man was threatening to come inside the church on Tanglewood and shoot people.

When officers arrived, they didn't see anyone outside the church, but they touched base with a church employee inside. She told them she'd gotten a call on the church's cell phone from a man who'd become upset. According to the report, the man said he needed to pray immediately and if he didn't get to, he was going to shoot out the windows in front of the church. He also said he was going to come inside and shoot everyone if she told anyone about the call.

The woman was able to get the attention of her coworkers while on the phone with the man and they gathered inside one room and called the police.

The report stated the man hung up the phone when the woman told him she was uncomfortable with questions he was asking.

Because there was a large presence of law enforcement officers at the time of the incident, OPD sent out a notice on the department's app. An investigation revealed the caller was out-of-state.