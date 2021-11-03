Details emerge in PNC bank robbery

Nov. 3—ASHLAND — A portion of the money from a January 2020 PNC bank robbery was used to make a house payment, according to federal court records.

A detention order filed against robbery suspect Willis C. Cochran sussed out more details in the robbery that occurred Jan. 9, 2020. Penned by a U.S. Magistrate — the federal equivalent of a district court judge in Kentucky — the order stated Cochran helped co-defendant John C. Knotts identify the location for the robbery and worked with others to steal a van in Ohio to use as a getaway vehicle.

Cochran acted as the lookout when Knotts walked into the bank and robbed it of a little more than $1,000, records show.

Following the robbery, Cochran picked Knotts up in the van and drove to another location to switch out vehicles, the order states. They drove to Ohio and divided the cash — Cochran is accused of taking his share to a bank to make a payment on a house he was renting, records show.

After the robbery, police attempted to locate him at his home in Lawrence County, Ohio, but could not find him, records show. While searching for Cochran, authorities learned he was using the home for drugs, records show.

The magistrate ruled Cochran to be held while pending trial, on the basis of the 59-year-old man's criminal history. Court records show he has breaking and entering and robbery convictions in 1983, 1984, 1995, 2006 and 2008. During the 2006 case in Jackson County, Ohio, records show he was on probation in Lawrence County, Ohio.

"Therefore in light of the facts stated above and the factors bearing on the ultimately inquiry of detention or release, the court finds that the likelihood of non-appearance and danger in this case cannot be suitably addressed by conditions," the magistrate wrote. "Accordingly, the court orders that the motion for detention is granted ..."

(606) 326-2653 — henry@dailyindependent.com