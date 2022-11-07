New details emerge in reported kidnapping case Sunday outside of Warner Robins Walmart

The Warner Robins Police Department arrested and charged a 67-year-old man in connection with a reported kidnapping Sunday.

Officers were dispatched to a Walmart on Watson Blvd around 2 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived, a witness was holding Haimnarine Doobay, 67, at gunpoint.

Warner Robins PD Lt. Eric Gossman confirmed the victim was a 5-year-old child who is related to Doobay.

The Warner Robins Police Department believes Doobay arrived at the Walmart with the victim, removed them from the car forcibly and took them to the woods behind the store.

Doobay then threw the child to the ground and started choking them, according to police.

Police arrested and charged Doobay with aggravated assault and cruelty toward a child.

Gossman said although Doobay is related to the child and had a legal right to be with them, it was considered a kidnapping because he forcibly moved the child from one place to another.

“It wasn’t a random act like some of the comments on Facebook might have been assuming,” Gossman said. “The kidnapping stems from him forcibly moving the kid from one spot to the other the way he did.”

The child was turned over to the Houston County Sheriff’s Office Juvenile division Sunday for further follow-up and care.