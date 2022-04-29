New details emerge after school bus brawl involving student’s mother

There’s new information about the video aired on FOX13 that showed a mom getting onto a school bus and egging on her kids to fight another student. According to Frayser Community Schools, the incident happened Wednesday, April 13th on a bus at MLK Preparatory Academy.

FOX13 continues to look at bus protocol in the matter, questioning how the woman was allowed to board the bus in the first place. The parent can be seen and heard coaching two kids in a fight against another student, 17-year-old Kentavion Dancey.

“He said you stole my money. I was like I ain’t got your money,” said Dancey, as the 17-year-old recalls that very accusation starting the brawl on the bus, all over $28.

“I seen a grown lady pull him in the back of his hair and started hitting him, and I seen in the video he was hitting them back,” said Dancey’s grandmother Loran Stevison. “Then she sending her kids on the bus to fight, that wasn’t right.”

FOX13 did some digging to find out what’s supposed to happen when someone gets onto a school bus unauthorized. We made a phone call to Goldskyline, Inc., the bus company that transports MLK Prep students. Based on a web search, the company is located in Memphis. We have not heard back from the transportation provider yet.

An employee with the company told FOX13, anonymously, that the bus driver followed protocol, but the parent and students allegedly forced their way onto the bus. We also learned that the driver does not have the authority to approach and touch trespassers. Instead, drivers are required to report incidents to school officials immediately, which we’re told the driver did.

According to a police report, the 16-year-old involved in the fight has been charged with simple assault. Dancey’s family told FOX13 they are working on filing charges against the mom in the video as well. Dancey’s grandmother told us she kept him home from school for a week for fear of his safety but said he returned to school today.

Meantime, doctors advised Dancey to take some time away from basketball and football to heal. His knuckles were broken and dislocated from the fight.

“$28 dollars, it shouldn’t have caused all of that, because if he owed them $28. I would have got the $28 and gave it to the parents, and then it wouldn’t have been no problem,” said Stevison.

