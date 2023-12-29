New details emerge in search for missing MS Coast man. Here’s what we know.

The major crime unit at the Mobile County Sheriff’s Department is now heading up the search for Joseph “Joe” Ladnier, a 60-year-old Hurley man who has been missing since Christmas Eve morning.

Investigators got involved after Ladnier’s red Toyota Tundra truck was found Thursday in the 9100 block of Chunchula Landfill Road in Chunchula, Alabama, a town about 20 miles northwest of Mobile, on Thursday, according to new information released Friday by the Mobile County Sheriff’s Department.

Mobile County Road and Bridge personnel found the truck backed into an “abandoned driveway.”

Joe Ladnier and his wife Lori. Ladnier has been missing since Dec. 24.

Inside Ladnier’s truck, Mobile sheriff’s investigators found a pillow, a computer bag with a laptop, $146 in cash and an empty pistol holder.

Southern Star Search and Rescue members brought canines to search the area, with the dogs tracking Ladnier’s scent to a home at 8551 Chunchula Landfill Road. According to investigators, that home appeared to have been vacant for some time but still had electricity.

There was no evidence to suggest Ladnier had entered that home.

Taylor Manning and her father Joe Ladnier at her wedding. Ladnier has been missing since Christmas Eve.

After a seven-hour search with canines and drones, Mobile County sheriff’s detectives have suspended the search but are asking for tips about any reported sighting.

In addition, Alabama authorities are urging residents and hunters around US 45 and Chunchula Landfill Road to review any of their security or game cameras to see if they caught any footage of Ladnier in the area.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department initially headed up the search for Ladnier, but Mobile County has since taken over the search since Ladnier’s truck was found there.

Joe Ladnier’s family, including his children and grandchildren. Ladnier’s family says he has been missing since Dec. 24.

A search for Ladnier, a former law enforcement officer and Navy veteran, first began after he went missing on Christmas Eve.

His daughter, Taylor Manning, told the Sun Herald that his family — which includes his wife, Lori, and his 10 adult children and 14 grandchildren — has been searching for him and chasing any possible leads.

“The family has remained strong and faithful that he will be found and returned home safely. We have received immense support from surrounding communities,” Manning said.

As the days pass since his disappearance, his family is growing more and more concerned because Ladnier is a kidney transplant recipient who must take his daily anti-rejection medication.

Ladnier owns a gym in Hurley and is a fitness coach.

According to the initial alert from the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation to find him, Ladnier was last seen wearing blue jeans and a long-sleeved shirt. Ladnier has a nautical sleeve tattoo on his right arm.

Manning said in her post that the family “is still asking and hoping for people who are wanting to help and/or pass out flyers to continue to search. A single flyer passed out today led to the finding of his truck! We have the location of Chunchula confirmed so we would love this area and surrounding areas to be covered. If you plan to join the search, please plan to wear orange vests because hunters are in this area.”

To report information, call the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office at 251-574-8633.

Sun Herald Staffer Hannah Ruhoff contributed to this report.

