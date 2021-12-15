New details emerge as second teen is charged with murder in shooting at Macon Mall

Bibb County sheriff’s investigators on Wednesday arrested and charged a second teen with murder and armed robbery in connection with the Aug. 1 shooting death of a 17-year-old boy at the Macon Mall.

Wednesday’s arrest of Ken’ya Quintae Carter, of Macon, comes a day after another teenager was jailed in the slaying of Quentavious Moore.

Moore’s 19-year-old brother, Kowasis Quentrell Moore, was arrested Tuesday on felony murder and armed robbery charges.

Quentavious Moore was killed during what investigators have said was a fight over a stolen gun.

According to an arrest warrant for Kowasis Moore, he, his brother and Carter, 17, were at the mall trying to rob someone named Frankie Clowers III of a gun that Clowers had allegedly stolen from Carter.

“During the incident, Frankie Clowers III discharged the gun resulting in the death of Quentavious Moore,” the warrant states.

The warrant also notes that the gun had been reported stolen by someone else and did not belong to either of the teens involved.

Carter also faces charges that include aggravated assault, theft by receiving, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and marijuana possession.

It is possible that others will be charged in the case.